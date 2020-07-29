Bring home a furry friend

Huggi: She is 1.5 years old, friendly and active, and is great with dogs and humans alike. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised before adoption.

Solo: He is affectionate, and playful and would suit an active, fun loving family. He has been vaccinated and sterilised.

Ruby: This pretty two-year-old is sweet and has a calm temperament. Vaccinated and sterilised, she would make a wonderful family pet.

Basil: Basil is five-month-old loves everyone and everything! Could she be your new best friend? Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Myrtle: This tiny, frail little soul was found crying in pain on the roadside, with her mother nowhere in sight. May be she was run over by a vehicle, as her front legs are paralysed. After administering immediate pain relief and conducting a thorough assessment, Myrtle’s situation was deemed grave. But with regular physiotherapy and a nutritional diet, we are hopeful that we can help her survive and lead a happy, normal life. If you would like to help us support this precious poppet by sponsoring some, or all her care needs, please do get in touch on the number given below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.