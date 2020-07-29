Bring home a furry friend

Huggi: She is 1.5 years old, friendly and active, and is great with dogs and humans alike. Vaccinated, she will be sterilised before adoption.
Solo: He is affectionate, and playful and would suit an active, fun loving family. He has been vaccinated and sterilised.
Ruby: This pretty two-year-old is sweet and has a calm temperament. Vaccinated and sterilised, she would make a wonderful family pet.
Basil: Basil is five-month-old loves everyone and everything! Could she be your new best friend? Vaccinated, she will be sterilised at the appropriate age.
Myrtle: This tiny, frail little soul was found crying in pain on the roadside, with her mother nowhere in sight. May be she was run over by a vehicle, as her front legs are paralysed. After administering immediate pain relief and conducting a thorough assessment, Myrtle’s situation was deemed grave. But with regular physiotherapy and a nutritional diet, we are hopeful that we can help her survive and lead a happy, normal life. If you would like to help us support this precious poppet by sponsoring some, or all her care needs, please do get in touch on the number given below.
All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath