Bring home a pet

Coimbatore

13 August 2020 15:45 IST

Humane Animal Society, Coimbatore, has dogs and cats ready for adoption

Dharma: He is friendly, active, watchful, and alert. Vaccinated and sterilised, this eight-month-old darling is waiting to meet you.

Kutti: This loving seven-month-old boy is playful and energetic. He is good with other dogs and would be perfect for an active family. He is vaccinated and sterilised.

Malli: This cute little bundle of fur is around two months old and is healthy and active. Vaccinated, he will be sterilised at the appropriate age.

Pixie: Two-year-old Pixie is an affectionate and loyal young lady who would love to join your family. Vaccinated and sterilised; Can she come home with you?

Raja: This friendly boy was probably once a family pet who was abandoned due to his blindness. With an eye infection that has caused him to lose his sight, Raja was found on the streets in a weak condition, and severely malnourished. Somehow, he has miraculously managed to survive without injury. We are hopeful that under our care, he will regain his strength. Dogs like Raja can’t survive for long on the streets, and fortunately this sweet boy never has to worry about dodging traffic or being hungry again. To help us support Raja on his recovery, please consider becoming his life-saving sponsor. For more details about our permanent rescues in need of sponsorship, or any of our rescued pets, please contact us on the number below.

All pets get free life-time veterinary care, free annual vaccinations, and free spay/neuter surgery at appropriate age from Humane Animal Society (HAS). Contact Humane Animal Society @ 93661 27215 from 9 am to 5 pm.