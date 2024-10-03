How to soak up the Pollachi experience?

I touch and feel wet clay between my palms and fingers and place it on the potter’s wheel. As a small pot takes shape, it makes me happy instantly. We are at Kaaliappan Goundenpudur near Pollachi trying pottery. Master craftsman R Chinnasamy shows us how a lump of black clay is transformed into an exquisite piece of pottery. Over the next 30 minutes, he teaches the basics of pottery starting from how to handle the wheel, throwing, wedging the clay, and making suitable shapes on the wheel. “This experiential learning is going to be an unforgettable Pollachi experience, isn’t?” asks P T S Maheswar, executive director of Coco Lagoon.

Coco Lagoon getaway resort by Great Mount is at the foothills of Anamalai Hills in the Western Ghats. It has plunge pool villas, tropical suites and executive deluxe villas that open to great vistas of Nature.

Guests at the revamped property now can try their hand at pottery, learn organic farming or turn a weaver for a day at a neighbouring textile weaving cluster. The focus is on the quintessential Pollachi experience that connects people with custom-made experiences that take them back to the roots. “We wanted to encourage children to take part in such experiences and get their hands and legs dirty as they dive into farming. We have tied up with J Gnana Saravanan, an award-winning agripreneur of Deesan Organic farm who is passionate about organic farming and sustainable agriculture practices,” says Maheswar.

The initiative, he hopes, will also educate children on consuming pesticide-free vegetables and fruits, sustainable living, and understand how food comes to the table. Deesan Farm at Meenakshipuram on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border is a model sustainable integrated farm where Gnana Saravanan grows coconut along with inter-crops like banana, nutmeg and arecanut. He also holds regular classes on natural farming for youngsters at his farm identified by the Kerala Government as a model integrated farm in Palakkad district. On a guided tour at his farm, he educates the team on healthy living that starts with growing healthy food.

Even treks along the Anamalai Hills can be memorable as one can spot the Nilgiri Tahr, an endangered species endemic to the Western Ghats.“Pollachi is always pleasant. We have no extreme weather, which is a big plus. Picturesque Valparai is yet another extension of Pollachi. Our guests from Chennai and Bengaluru, and Mumbai are taking to this one with nature experience in a big way,” observes Maheswar.

Agreeing that tourism is flourishing, he wants to develop the property as a destination wedding venue. Curated food from villages in and around Pollachi is part of the experience. Chef Shajahan lays out sembaruthi saadam, kambu biriyani, murungai keerai thovayal andPollachi kari kuzhambu. The thovayal and masiyal preparations is yet another special from the region and stands out for rich flavours and taste. Adds Mahesh, “Holidaying is about togetherness and going back with an experience that will stay memorable.”

To know more, visit greatmount.in or call 9489046005