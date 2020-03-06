Give your home a Scottish touch

Gorgeous skies, spectacular landscapes and scenic vistas — Scotland has a lot going for it. If you can’t get enough of the country, we suggest you get home a little Celtic charm. The best part is that this traditional and tasteful look can be dressed up or down.

Choose rich colours: Go for a rich colour palette and aim for colours that echo the landscape. Deep lichen greens, rainy grays, cranberry red, moat blue, malt and butterscotch are colours that evoke the Scottish feel. Amber, gold and emerald also work exceptionally well.

Opt for Scottish patterns. Look for patterns that are true to Scotland. Try herringbone, tweed, lace and argyle. Explore ways of incorporating them into furnishings, be it as cushions, runners, quilts or curtains.

Play with accessories. Add colourful and unexpected accessories to up the Scottish feel. Shot glasses or whisky tumblers with Scottish motifs will look good in the bar; a framed picture of the Scottish flag or a vintage map in an attractive frame will add interest to a wall.

Make friends with tartan. This pattern comprising criss-crossed horizontal and vertical bands in multiple colours has long been associated with the highlands and lowlands of Scotland.

Deer Antler And Wall Mirror Interior Design On Blue Wall | Photo Credit: JonGorr

Show off the wood. Materials associated with Scottish style have patina and a sense of age about them. Think woods like mahogany, chestnut and oak. Warm bronze and pewter. Candlesticks and vases with Celtic designs.

Look for leather. Try leather and faux leather accessories to introduce a bit of the Scottish manor look into an apartment. Look for a recliner for the living room, and toss a tartan cushion on to it. Small storage boxes and trunks in faux leather piled on top of each other make for a good side table.

Don’t miss these motifs. Motifs that have long been seen in Scottish castles and homes include keys, thistles, antlers, knots, crests and shields. Use them on DIY wall art, coasters, trays, canvas pillows and lamps. Reproductions of vintage Scotland travel can be framed to add style to a laidback lounge.

Do up the rooms. In the bedroom, pair velvety woodland-print or tartan pillows with a tufted linen headboards in muted hues. A woollen tartan rug is just the right thing to get up to on a wintry morning. Rugs, wall hangings or art featuring animal silhouettes — be it a deer or a terrier — help recreate an edgy feel. They can also be silk-screened on lamps or pillow cases.