How to explore the misty hills of Attuvampatti Crush in Kodaikanal?

Have you heard of apple plums or mango plums? Asks N Kannan, caretaker at 16 Degrees, a resort nestled in Attuvampatti Crush in Kodaikanal. Situated amidst lush greenery, the property owned by partners Ravi Srinivasan and Sridhar Muthuswamy has suite rooms that open to lovely views of the valley and misty mountains. “Kodaikanal is known for its fruit orchards. Farmers here grow many varieties of plums, pears, peaches, grapes, and avocados abundantly. Especially the plums here are known for their juicy and sweet-tart flavour and exotic varieties that are often exported,” explains Prem as he talks of nurturing litchi and other fruiting trees at the property spread over many acres overseeing the valley. By late summer, these hill varieties of fruits arrive in shops both in the hills and down in the plains. The fruit produce from the hills is sold in Madurai, Trichy and Dindigul markets. “Potatoes, carrots and cauliflowers and other vegetables grown here in huge volumes are know for freshness because of the temperate weather conditions here.”

After a scenic drive along the Palani-Ghat Road from Palani town to Kodaikanal, soaking up the views of greenery, waterfalls, and viewpoints, what welcomes us at 16 Degrees is layers of rain-soaked hills shrouded in mist. Over fluffy phulkas and fiery egg curry, we watch the rains, and call it a day. At dawn, there is more mist over the hills. But that doesn’t stop us from taking a stroll around, and also stopping by to feed ripe ripe guava fruits to birds along the way. Every suite room on the ground floor and top floor has a king-size bedroom, a living room and a pantry area with a dining table. Home-cooked meals are served based on seasonable vegetables available in the neighbourhood. “We pick up carrots and other vegetables in bulk directly from farmers here. Our sambar combines vegetables, split peas, and spices for a delicious lentil stew that goes well with rice and dosa. We use free-range chicken. We offer limited options in vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian menu to support the local economy and farmers here,” he adds.

The partners, Ravi Srinivasan and Sridhar Muthuswamy, can’t stop talking about the Kodai avocados or butter fruit that are in great demand all over the country. If it was the British planters who introduced the avocado tree to the Palani Hills, in the mid-1970s, the government introduced the Hill Area Development Programme and the Western Ghats Development Programme that brought in the large-scale planting of avocado trees here.

“These fruits are known for their creamy texture and nutty flavour. Avocado trees are fast-growing evergreens, reaching more than 70 feet. Flowering happens in January and continues until March. An annual average rainfall of 1500mm is a necessity for rain-fed cultivation. The fruits are rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, and are used in salads, sandwiches, and smoothies,” they explain adding that Kodaikanal’s famed hill garlic or malai poondu, a pungent, raindrop-shaped bulb that has earned the Geographical Indication tag, is another agricultural product unique only to this southern hill station. They also take guests on curated farm tours to the neighbouring villages where they can dive into carrot farming and live like a farmer.

Attuvampatti village is five kilometres away from the hustle and bustle of Kodaikanal, has abundant greenery, and promises unforgettable views of the misty valley at every turn. Even on misty days, the cold and clear air is refreshing and we just chose to sit by and stare at the hills.

Located at Attuvampatti, Kodaikanal. For more details, call 6383196901/9361647988