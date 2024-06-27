How to experience the monsoon in Kerala

The Kerala monsoon has a reputation that precedes it. Of beauty, romance, poetry and post 2018 flood, terror. But to a traveller, the monsoon in Kerala is still fascinating. Everything looks better during the season — the trees are greener, the rivers fuller, the skies grey and atop the hills, one can almost touch the clouds.

After a particularly harsh summer, this monsoon was eagerly awaited. Apart from the ‘red alert’ days, the season has been good so far, say travel companies, with enquiries pouring in on monsoon-related treks and activities. From kayaking to leisurely tea trails to an adventurous river trek, here is how you can experience the monsoon in different ways in Kerala.

For instance, on an overcast day, a walk through the emerald tea plantations of Munnar is rejuvenating, especially for city people, says Anagha Biju, of Munnarinfo.com that organises a tea trail with a factory visit. The three-hour trail that culminates at the Lockhart Tea Museum at Devikulam is a popular to-do thing on the list of a monsoon traveller.

(Munnarinfo: 9400143111)

Viral frog

Hadlee Renjith, a naturalist and Kerala Tourism guide in Munnar, has been getting a steady stream of calls this monsoon from trekkers who want to catch a glimpse of the “viral” frog in Western Ghats. And Hadlee has been guiding small groups of trekkers through the fringes of the evergreen forests in Marayur and Mathikettan Shola National Park in search of these little speckled beauties.

The frog especially gained traction on social media after it was declared a flagship species of the Mathikettan Shola National Park. Hadlee, who also runs Resplendent Experiences, a personalised travel and tourism company in Munnar, says this year, trekkers are asking if they can spot specific species such as the Galaxy frog and the tree fern. The rise of a breed of herping and nature enthusiasts, who share photographs on social media, has led to the popularity of these species,” he adds. In addition to enjoying the mist that envelopes Munnar during the rainy season, people now prefer to pack in a herping tour.

The endangered Galaxy frogs are tiny (one to one-and-a-half inches in size) and are extremely difficult to spot. Usually found among leaf litter and on rocky surfaces, they could be mistaken for a tiny piece of charcoal. “They are very photogenic. Through the lens, they appear like a blob of the inky blue sky sprinkled with stars and orange patterns,” adds Hadlee. Though his company does personalised nature tours, treks, birdwatching, cycling tours and camps, monsoon is devoted to herping tours.

For those going on herping treks, Hadlee recommends rain gear, leech socks, trekking shoes or rubber boots, warm clothes and rain jackets.

(Resplendent Experiences: 9497846464)

Mountain trek

Koonichi Mala, towards the end of the Western Ghats, in Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram, is a favourite destination for trekkers in the monsoon, says Tomy John, director of Academy for Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (AMAS), who has been guiding enthusiastic trekkers to this spot almost every week since the start of the monsoon. With a set of trained and certified guides, AMAS takes trekkers through mountain trails that afford breathtaking views. “Trekking is a safe activity during the monsoon; we avoid all other adventure activities during rain. The terrain could be slippery, but we train the trekkers and educate them about the terrain, and the possible risks and how to alert the team in case they need help. We assess the route and make sure it is safe before we take people,” says Tomy.

AMAS is affiliated with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. It conducts one-day programmes and camps, which includes programmes that club trekking with cleaning drives. The proceeds from the activities are used for organising similar treks for youngsters from the lesser-privileged communities, says Tomy.

(AMAS: 9446101056)

Mangroves in the rain

More than 150 acres of mangrove forests in Kadamakkudy are a sight to behold during the rain in Kochi. You can go closer and explore the forests in a kayak, navigating through the waterways between their tangled roots. Kayaking is a fairly safe monsoon activity, as it is done on flatwater with the guidance of experienced trainers. Vishal Koshy of Kalypso Adventures in Kochi says that kayaking as a monsoon activity has picked up in the past two years and even novices enjoy the experience. “Except during extreme rainy weather or a cloud burst, we are fully booked on weekends. It is a great way to enjoy the rains and engage with it,” he says. The sessions are from 6.30am to 8.30pm and 4pm to 6pm and a longer three-hour session includes further exploration of mangrove forests, where the guides would help participants spot the waterbirds. A sunset view is also part of the package, if not overcast.

₹ 900 for two-hour package and ₹1,500 for three-hour package per person.

(Vishal Koshy: 9446005066)

Forest, falls and river

The way rain falls in a forest is different from the way it falls over a city. As you trek through a rainforest, wade through a river and find a hidden waterfall, expect stunning views and new sights, smells and sounds of the rain. “It is the best way to enjoy and experience how the rain falls over a forest,” says Anu Krishnan of Wayanad Trekking and Travel Company in Meppadi, in Wayanad, which offers three treks and a camping experience. “We have a team of three to four guides to accompany guests on the treks. It is extremely safe and we trek only through water that is knee-deep. We also use ropes for the river trek. We trek through the smaller tributaries of the Chaliyar,” says Anu. The treks are on through July.

₹1,800 per person.

(Anu Krishnan: 8281022348).