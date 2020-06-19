How to create a fragrant garden, live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend

Art connoisseur Deepak Badhwar will explain why now is a good time to introduce lotus blooms and creepers to your garden.
Most people know Deepak Badhwar as a purveyor of antique carpets, ancient art and hand-woven pashminas. Few might be aware that Badhwar is actually a trained botanist. Other than his mainstay of art and craft, he also runs Delhi-based Couturescape, which provides gardening and landscaping services for boutique hotels, offices and residences across the country.
In this Sunday’s live session as part of the ongoing #LockdownwithWeekend series, he speaks to Vasudha Rai, The Hindu Weekend’s wellness columnist, about fragrant flowers and creepers that can be grown in every home. The monsoons are the best time to grow new plants and while we anticipate the harsh days of summer to end soon (some of us for much longer than the others!), this could also be a good time to repot plants or prepare the garden for the rest of the year. From lotus and water lilies growing in urlis to fragrant jasmines and fruit trees, Badhwar will explain why you don’t need a vast space to enjoy nature's bounty.
The conversation will touch upon plants that can be grown in various cities and climates. Learn how to repot, water and maintain your garden. In addition, get to know the best seasons for pruning and manure.
Tune in on June 21 at 5 pm. Live on @thehinduweekend on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thehinduweekend/
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath