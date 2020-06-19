How to create a fragrant garden, live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend

Art connoisseur Deepak Badhwar will explain why now is a good time to introduce lotus blooms and creepers to your garden.

Most people know Deepak Badhwar as a purveyor of antique carpets, ancient art and hand-woven pashminas. Few might be aware that Badhwar is actually a trained botanist. Other than his mainstay of art and craft, he also runs Delhi-based Couturescape, which provides gardening and landscaping services for boutique hotels, offices and residences across the country.

In this Sunday’s live session as part of the ongoing #LockdownwithWeekend series, he speaks to Vasudha Rai, The Hindu Weekend’s wellness columnist, about fragrant flowers and creepers that can be grown in every home. The monsoons are the best time to grow new plants and while we anticipate the harsh days of summer to end soon (some of us for much longer than the others!), this could also be a good time to repot plants or prepare the garden for the rest of the year. From lotus and water lilies growing in urlis to fragrant jasmines and fruit trees, Badhwar will explain why you don’t need a vast space to enjoy nature's bounty.

The conversation will touch upon plants that can be grown in various cities and climates. Learn how to repot, water and maintain your garden. In addition, get to know the best seasons for pruning and manure.

Tune in on June 21 at 5 pm. Live on @thehinduweekend on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thehinduweekend/