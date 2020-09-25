Royals in the everyday

25 September 2020 15:57 IST

Designers, cinematographers, writers, entrepreneurs — the younger generation is trying new things and carving a life separate from their storied past

The word ‘royal’ still wields a certain power. Perhaps it is the stories we grew up on — remember the one about the Nizam of Hyderabad using the 185-carat Jacob diamond as a paperweight? — or the sense of awe at the lifestyle they enjoy even today. Though monarchies are (mostly) a thing of the past, ours is a land where royal families abound. However, unlike the earlier generations that presided over ancestral properties and turned their forts and palaces into hotels, the newer lot is venturing out, experimenting with their lives and careers. Like Padmanabh Singh, the 21-year-old king of Jaipur, who is doing his bit to boost Jaipur’s tourism by renting out a suite in the 300-year-old City Palace on Airbnb, or Urvashi Singh, the 28-year-old princess who runs for lupus (a condition she herself is grappling with). “Every generation is put into more complex times. As the years pass, we are further distanced from the formats that our ancestors thrived in,” says Urvashi, who hails from Rajashthan’s Khimsar lineage. “Ours is just accidental birth; royalty is what we make of it. There is a lot of responsibility that comes with the titles.” We speak with a few from erstwhile royal families on the unique enterprises they are heading, how their past informs their present, and what they’ve been up to during the recent lockdown.

Urvashi Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Urvashi Singh Khimsar, 28

Himachal Pradesh | Dham cuisine and a history project

Single-minded focus has always been Urvashi’s strong point. Growing up as she did observing the daily workings of her family’s heritage fort-turned-hotel (exploring the compound on her bicycle, playing tennis and cricket with the staff), hospitality is in her blood. And she has channelled it into her boutique hotel in Manali, Urvashi’s Retreat. “We reopened a month ago and have already welcomed many guests,” she says. The lockdown, which she spent in Delhi and later at her ancestral home in Khimsar — “rebooting, immersing myself in meditation, art and reading” — was a time to consolidate. “It is easy to be noble when you are doing well. But how do you look at the same values when your resources are getting depleted?” she asks, sharing that the livelihood of the staff was protected through the hard months and they are now devising ways to better use their apple and walnut orchards (think dehydrated apples and jams). She is also exploring how to widen the scope of pahadi dham, the local cuisine, through an experiential dining concept, “almost like a storytelling experience that engages all the senses”. Expect dishes like siddu, a steamed dumpling stuffed with paneer, poppy seeds and peanuts and an apple crumble with panjeri.

But much of her time nowadays is spent on translating the history of the Karamsot Rathores. “It is a historical saga [of Khimsar’s 21 generations] in Hindi commissioned by my father to a scholar from Mehrangarh Museum, who conducted an eight-year study, delving into personal archives, handwritten accounts of various rulers, the Bikaner State Archive, etc,” she explains. To be compiled into a book by the end of the year, Urvashi adds that it “will be a living volume that others can add to in the future”.

Closer to Dusshera, Urvashi — who also runs the Rajputana Collective, a digital publication that highlights the Rajput community — hopes to launch a digital photo-journalistic project on the Kulu Dussehra. “Kulu is home to over 300 temples. On Dussehra, each deity is carried in palanquins to the Raghunath temple. I’ve been photographing it for two years. I’ve also interviewed the Raja and Rani, who invited me to witness the celebrations,” she concludes.

Yaduveer Singh Bera

Yaduveer Singh Bera, 24

Rajasthan | Leopard tours and hand-tucked hunting jackets

This scion of the Bera family — descendants of Maharana Pratap of Udaipur — is a hotelier by profession. After training with Welcomgroup and gaining work experience at Oberoi, Taj and ITC properties across the country, he moved back to Castle Bera, nestled in the Aravali Hills, a couple of years ago. He now manages his 300-year-old ancestral home, a luxury homestay popular with international travellers for its serene surroundings and leopard sightings in the Jawai region. “My father started the first leopard safaris in 1993 and, by 1998, it was being done professionally,” he says.

Yaduveer Singh Bera and his hand-tucked hunting jackets

Around the same time that he returned home, Yaduveer picked up an interest in the quilted hunting jackets that were first created by his grandfather, Thakur Prithvi Singh Bera. “He was an accomplished polo player and he used to get these jackets tailored [for himself and other royals of Rajasthan] by the local tailors of Bera. After his death, the art faded away,” he says. With no formal training as a designer, and implicit trust in the artisans, he launched Bera Jackets as a brand in 2018, setting out to revive the garment and provide employment. He also got them working on phulgars (a loose, hand-tucked velvet overcoat) which were favoured by royals during the colder months.

While lockdown saw few guests at the homestay, the tailors were able to keep busy. “Since I started the brand, I have only showcased it in Royal Fables [an exhibition of brands from royal houses]. This was the year we were supposed to get a wider audience, but due to the Covid-19 situation, plans were deferred. With winter coming, we hope to get the stock that our tailors have worked on out in the market,” he says, adding that a website will go live in a couple of months.

@berajacketsoffical on Instagram. Full jackets from ₹8,000 and phulgars from ₹12,000.

Mriganka Kumari, 33

Uttar Pradesh | Raw honey and a recipe experiment

A sociology graduate from Delhi’s Sri Venkateshwara College, with experience in wedding planning (under veteran Vandana Mohan) and a stint with fashion choreographers is not the typical resume of a princess. But Mriganka has always been open to challenges. Just nine years ago, she was a ‘farmer’, growing mentha, lemongrass and vetiver. “When I came back to Pratapgarh in 2011, to be with my grandfather, I was bored. So we studied aromatic herbal plants and even set up a distillery to extract the essence,” she says.

Mriganka Kumari and her raw honey | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Today, she has switched her attention to honey bees — collecting unpasteurised honey from across Uttar Pradesh’s farms, to give us a bee-to-table experience under her brand Pratapgarh Collective. Her mono-flower, small batch honey is not over processed and thus retains its natural enzymes, vitamins and pollen. It is also harvested according to when the flowers bloom. “Our lychee honey, for example, comes from Kushinagar, where the trees flower for just 14 to 20 days in April and May,” she says. Though the lockdown threw a wrench in the works, it also made her take the Collective digital, and national, in March. “There has been a major shift towards eating clean of late, so we have been selling out,” says Mriganka, who is now curating recipes in partnership with chef Eeshaan Kashyap, to help clients expand the uses of honey by incorporating it in everything from main course and desserts to cocktails and kombucha. DIY kits are in the offing, too.

We can also look forward to a book of family recipes in the next couple of years. “Dinners at my house were extremely extravagant. My grandfather would sit down with the chef and discuss recipes for an hour or two, then the preparation would take another three hours, and dinner would be served at 11 pm,” she laughs. She has compiled all his recipes and promises delicacies like the popular Jahangiri kichdi, anda aur kheema ka barfi and gulab ki kheer.

Raw honey at ₹450 on pratapgarhcollective.com

Richa Rajyalakshmi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Richa Rajyalakshmi, 31

Gujarat | Block-printed home linen

The Princess of Danta, a region on the border of Gujarat and Rajasthan, has a strong social conscience. Using her economics and retail management background, she worked as a merchandiser before launching her own home décor brand, Chitranjani (named after her sister). Richa’s idea was to create curtains, bedcovers and other home linen, block-printed by the artisans around her hometown. “Block-printed fashion lines are popular, so I wanted to do something different. Plus, home linen has a market through the year,” she explains.

Richa Rajyalakshmi’s block-printed home linen | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The lockdown was tough, but Richa used it to prepare long-term business plans, reaching out to international sellers who would buy wholesale for distribution in other countries (she’s closed deals with sellers in the US and Europe). Since the block-printing units were shut down, she moved existing stocks through her social circle and focussed on raising funds to support the artisans and several NGOs. Her brand is also now tied up with Vaani Vikas Kendra in Lucknow, a school and speech therapy centre that works with hearing impaired children. “I have a special connection with the place because my sister Chitranjani, who is hearing impaired since birth, studied there,” says Richa, adding that proceeds from her brand sales would go to the school.

When it comes to the now-popular #VocalForLocal trend, she says it is not a new concept. “The princely states have always been patrons of their local artisans and craftspeople. But somewhere along the way, we lost our respect for our own products, choosing low-priced mass market options instead. It is only now, during the lockdown, when we could not import things, that we realised the wealth of traditional goods in our own regions and appreciated them. The hope is that this continues to be appreciated,” she concludes.

@chitranjani_I on Instagram.

Mohammed Fahd Khaleel Wallajah | Photo Credit: Hasnain Ahmed Productions

Mohammed Fahd Khaleel Wallajah, 29

Tamil Nadu | Digital marketing, restaurateur

Mohammed thinks of himself as a trendsetter. The nephew of the Prince of Arcot, he calls himself a “first generation entrepreneur” (having moved away from the family businesses of trading and real estate). “I wanted to align myself with the rapidly-growing digital space. So I co-founded Pubblisher, currently India’s fastest-growing integrated marketing company, specialising in content creation and influencer marketing [with clients like Paytm and Samsung],” says Mohammed, who holds a masters in Urban Planning from the London School of Economics. “We also have a talent management company, Whiteleaf, with names such as cricketer Washington Sundar and Lydian Nadhaswaram [the young pianist who won the CBS talent show The World’s Best last year].

Known in Chennai for The Biryani Shop he started in 2018 — where people got to taste the 200-year-old recipe from the royal kitchen — we wonder if food still figures in his plans. “I was thinking of starting a restaurant, where customers would get a royal experience, but the ongoing pandemic made me defer it,” he says, adding that when he does open it, we can look forward to over 18 desserts (such as Amrit Phal, a concoction of saffron, jaggery and almonds) and 17 main course dishes that have so far only been made for the family.

At the moment, Mohammed is working on his pet project, an app to aid job search. “It is like a digital CV platform, with AI built into it, which will streamline the process. Tech-heavy, it will be like an Indian version of LinkedIN,” he concludes.

Sama Ali | Photo Credit: Karan Siddhu

Sama Ali | 29

Uttar Pradesh | Traditional textiles in a modern context

Growing up in an “infectious environment of creativity” — her father, Muzaffar Ali, is a filmmaker, fashion designer, poet and artist, and mother Meera Ali is a designer and writer — Sama embraced that side of herself early on. “I have been working on products that I can relate to. I find most pleasure in re-imagining traditional textiles in modern contexts, so you will see more of that in the future. I use a lot of chikankari and zardozi to express these aesthetics,” says Sama, who is working on an ecommerce site for House of Kotwara with her husband. Lockdown has been a time of introspection for her. “I’ve been sharing my thoughts on things I find toxic, my own journey of emotions, and I’ve made many new connections that seem warm and genuine,” she says.

Yashodhra Singh, 33

Uttar Pradesh | Tukri work and watercolours

The young designer from Uttar Pradesh — who is married into the Rana family of Nepal — has kept busy the past few months churning out cloth masks and handmade kajal. Her label, Alka Rani Singh (named after her mother), is known for its tukri work — an ancient craft of cutting fabrics in a specific style and joining them to make garments. “We usually design pyjamas, dupattas and kurtas, and this lockdown we decided to make soft, breathable, double-layered cotton masks [₹300 @alka_rani_singh on Instagram],” says Yashodhra. Her artisans are folk singers who, besides stitching, keep old traditions of folklore music alive. Another crowd favourite is the brand’s natural hand-rolled kajal (₹600) — something she’s grown up watching her mother make at home.

The past few months have been a time of solitude for Yashodhra. “I have been painting acrylics and watercolour compositions, reading Hindu philosophy, fiction novels, and baking,” she says, adding that she is now planning an online art preview and sale of her lockdown art.

Leading the way

The 40-plus crowd, who’ve been doing it longer, share their inspirations

Manjari Mishra | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manjari Mishra, 40

Uttar Pradesh | Awadhi art

Shilpmanjari was founded out of a memory, says the law graduate-turned-designer who hails from the Royal Family of Ayodhya. It all began when Manjari found a velvet potli in her grandmother’s almirah. “I was enamoured by its beauty, but it fell apart in my hands. I wanted to get it remade or buy something alike, but I couldn’t find a similar piece anywhere.” She started her brand in 2012 to preserve and recreate such things that are getting lost.

An outfit created at Shilpmanjari | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Experts in hand embroidery, the artisans at her studio come from Faizabad, Lucknow and Ayodhya, and hail from families that specialise in rare forms of Awadhi art like jaali ka kaam and bead work. “All my work is a replication of my childhood memories,” she says, adding, “There are two main forms of sartorial handicraft in Awadh: zardozi and chikankari. While the latter flourished [with innovation], the former has changed its form entirely. Today it is designed with semi-precious materials [rather than gold and silver threads]. Manjari aims to popularise it and include it in everyday wear, by “making it light yet festive, glamorous yet accessible”. She is also reviving the ancient craft of fabric pasting, where embroidered clothes of deities are pasted on fabric. “My grandmother, Rajkumari Vimla Devi, was a great patron and practitioner of this long-forgotten art.”

₹2,500 to ₹50,000 on shilpmanjari.com

Viraj Singh, 44

Tamil Nadu | Cinematographer

For the outdoorsman — who snowboards in Gulmarg and motorbikes at the Madras Motor Race Track — cinematography was the perfect fit. “I am a visual person,” says the scion of the royal families of Rajpipla (Gujarat) and Vijayanagaram. “On a whim, I decided to pursue this 21 years ago. Though I don’t have any formal training, I worked under one of the top DPs of the time, Ravi K Chandran [who shot Black]. Working with him [on projects like Saawariya], I gained the confidence to do it on my own.” Since then, he’s shot all over the world, from Ecuador to Greenland and Costa Rica to India.

Snapshots from Viraj Singh’s travels | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The good and the bad thing about my career is that I like doing everything: feature films, web series [Harmony with AR Rahman on Amazon Prime Video], documentaries and music videos,” says Viraj, who just completed shooting a music video in Kashmir and is now gearing up for director Shaad Ali’s (of Bunty Aur Babli fame) next film.

While lockdown gave him time to have fun — “in the beginning, it was all watching movies, learning how to make ginger beer, and upping my efforts in my kitchen garden” — by the third month he says it got too much. “So I started shooting an indie film at my friend’s house,” says Viraj, who is finishing up the 90-minute film, My Dog is Sick, now.

Vidita Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vidita Singh, 40

Madhya Pradesh | Automotive artist

From the erstwhile royal family of Barwani, Vidita is one of the country’s best known automotive artists. Raised around cars — her great-grandfather was one of the first Maharajas to import a car, and her father Manvendra Singh has curated every edition of Cartier Concours in India — she has created close to a 100 paintings in 18 years, together with accessories like pocket squares and steamer trunks. Busy these last few months, meeting requests from vintage and classic car collectors (following her exhibition just before the lockdown), the Delhi-based mother of a 12-year-old says the pandemic has highlighted the need for compassion, both with the family and others.

With inputs from Susanna Myrtle Lazarus and Nidhi Adlakha