June 06, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

Skin to a tattoo artist is what canvas is to a painter. Tattoo enthusiasts and artists talk about what getting inked means to them, the changes in the scene and the trends making headway today.

A tattoo artist since 2007, Suresh Machu says back then, tattoos were primarily used as a way to show affection for loved ones. “But in modern times, tattoos have become a form of self-expression towards art, and people get tattoos for various reasons, including commemorating important events, honoring their movie characters, expressing their identity, or simply for aesthetic reasons,” he explains.

Case in point, adds Machu, is a recent client. “He wanted to prove his identity as someone who holds power and authority. We created a tattoo for him that combines an eagle and a lion, which represents his identity and he is proud to have it,” says Machu.

Furthermore, advancements in technology have greatly impacted the tattoo industry, he adds, explaining how more precise and efficient tattoo machines and ink formulations has allowed for greater creativity and intricacy in tattoo designs.

Also fostering creativity is the concept of flash tattoos. These are designs that are pre-prepared, meaning that customers don’t request a design of their choice. At the Puncutrewala Tattoo Festival in Social Indiranagar some months ago, all the artists present had a portfolio of flashes that showcased their flair and creativity.

“Each artist had a list of their own flashes, which once a customer selected and got on himself or herself, was crossed out from and not repeated again,” explains Sanskar Sawant, founder of the Puncturewala festival.

The tattoo artists for the two days were Flyin’ Munki, J.Scaled, Epoc47, Mettleink, Bruce Dunn, and Bananatatz. Of them, Dunn, J.Scaled and Bananatatz represented the homegrown local tattooing scene from the city. Each came equipped with their own set of flashes.

“There are very little changes you can make to the design post choosing, you can only change the size. Since it doesn’t require the artist to sit down and draw a new design, it’s much faster to get a flash tattoo. Each artist has a flash book of available pieces, and it is usually not repeated. So the artist’s work really shows through,” explained Vibha, operations and social media manager at Murukoo Studio, which was participating in the event.

While some might find this daunting, Bidipto Das believes it could be the opposite. Not a fan of any design off the internet, Das was at the festival out of a love for finding new tattoos. “I only like tattoos that are not repeatable,” he says. But what about the oft-thought of belief of tattoos needing to have a deep meaning behind them? “With an open mind, I think tattoos develop meaning over time,” the 19-year-old answered.

While Das came in with the agenda of adding a new piece to his six-tattoo collection, his mother Hridhi Nagroy tagged along to accompany him. Little did she know that she too would go home with something new, something old. The 48-year-old came across the flashes of artist Bruce Dunn and decided to add an ornamental leaf to an existing design she had on her forearm. “I didn’t have a plan to get one, I just saw a design I liked and decided I should go for it,” says Nagroy. This was her fifth tattoo. “I am always asked about the pain involved but at the end, you get something nice,” she said.

Dunn had along with the ornamental leaves some flash pieces of Studio Ghibli artwork and Courage the Cowardly Dog. According to the city-based artist, the concept of flash tattoos itself is not new, but here in India people are slowly warming up to it. “We as artists have been talking about it and it’s becoming a scene now,” he says. “We have designed pieces for clients but sometimes that can wear you down because you’re not doing pieces you enjoy. Flash designs, on the other hand, are things we like drawing so we get to showcase our style through this medium. It can be anything — fun or serious,” adds Dunn, who was booked out for both days of the event.

Flyin’ Munki or Shrey, also believes the idea is now picking up speed. He charges between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000 for a flash tattoo. “Now when people see a design, they recognise the artist behind it too.”

The Inksoul Tattoo and Music Festival too, which took place in the city late last year, featured over 150 tattoo artists. They too offered flash tattoos to those interested.

Ronak Patel, founder of the festival, believes this concept offers something to both customers and artists. “The latter gets to showcase their creativity. Moreover, it’s easier for an artist to convince someone of their work if they can show them their designs. And for customers, sometimes when they aren’t clear with their ideas, flashes give them helpful references,” explains Patel.

But the concept of flash tattoos isn’t limited to just festivals. Some studios across the city are also noticing their clientele come in with an open mind. Machu, who is also the founder of Machu Tattoos and Machu Tattoo School, has seen customers tell him the kind of tattoo category they’d like and then browse through flashes before deciding what they’d like to get. “Once two people told me they wanted a ‘couple tattoo’ but weren’t sure what they wanted. Upon seeing the flashes, they decided to get something related to what they love — travelling. One got mountains, the other got a wave,” says Machu, who sees 40% of his customers opt for a flash tattoo.

Machu initially thought of this idea as a way to reduce the time artists spend on tattoos. But noticing its popularity, he then spent nine months creating an A-Z catalogue of unique customised flash designs people can check out. The starting price is ₹1,600.

Periyasamy, a 31-year-old IT professional, is one half of the couple that went to Machu for a tattoo with his wife. “We went in with a blank mind and the designing team helped us a lot. We chose the wave and mountain tattoo because we love travelling and we felt this aligns with that lifestyle,” he says.

Patel believes that tattoos are now being taken more seriously, like an investment. And flashes make tattoos more than just a trend. “It’s helping tattooing develop a culture of its own,” he says.

Healing touch

The process of tattooing can often be healing, says Bruce Dunn. Some people come in with memories they’d like to get tattooed, others might have been through something traumatic and want to heal past it. “It’s a vulnerable space because you get to share a lot of stories and know the person on the other side. They get to know me too. I sometimes joke about tattooing being therapy but for me, it’s healing when you realise you’re not alone when people share their stories,” he says.