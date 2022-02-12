How green is my city’s backyard

12 February 2022 08:20 IST

At a time when India’s forest cover is a topic of discussion, here are some examples of regeneration projects that are heading in the right direction

In the quiet of a forest, 12 pairs of eyes watch closely as a net-casting spider (genus Asianopis) prepares to trap an unsuspecting insect. “The spider weaves a web of silk, holds it between its forelimbs, and traps its prey,” explains Anubhav Agarwal of Spiderindia, an initiative that promotes awareness about arthropods through public outreach events. The naturalist has organised several workshops at three venues in the Auroville forests in Tamil Nadu.

“The Pitchandikulam forest, Aranya forest, and Auroville Botanical Garden are man-made habitats, yet they hold such a rich and interesting diversity,” Agarwal tells The Hindu Weekend. Before the regeneration projects began in the 1970s, the land was barren or had scanty, thorny scrub vegetation. Now the Auroville forests are home to more than 100 species of birds, reptiles, 100 species of butterflies, and at least three species of deer. (One of the reasons why locals were very vocal when trees were felled to make way for the Crown Road project; the court has since stayed it citing adverse impact on the environment.)

Ecologist and professor emeritus of Delhi University, CR Babu, calls such green spaces living museums. “They are demonstrations of how ecosystems work, nurture and regenerate the environment; they inform us about the indigenous flora and fauna,” says the professor, who heads the development of seven biodiversity parks in the national capital. “While we can wait for nature to take her course and regenerate a forest, it may take anywhere between 100 to 10,000 years. But with the right intervention, the process can be hastened. If we select the right species, an ecosystem can be restored in even as little as 10 years.”

At a time when ‘forest cover’ has different connotations (no, coconut groves can’t be considered), it helps to check out the real deal.

The Auroville forests, Tamil Nadu

The forests are spread over 1,350 acres. Kundhavi Devi, a conservation educator who has spent hours walking here, says, “More than 300 species of indigenous flora [from ancient temple groves], including trees, shrubs and grasses, were planted and gradually the tropical dry evergreen forest was regenerated and restored.” And, with that came birds, bees, butterflies and small mammals. The Auroville forests are home to more than. “Not too long ago, the rusty spotted cat [last seen here 185 years ago] was captured on camera,” she says.

A bird watcher’s dream: The forests have afforded hours of delight to birder Gillian Wright. She affectionately remembers long walks with field biologist Rauf Ali (nephew of ornithologist Salim Ali). “I would wake up to the calls of white-browed bulbuls and the Indian golden oriole. Male paradise flycatchers would float across the red paths trailing their long white tail plumes. In the living fences made up of various shrubby plants, we would find Indian pittas popping out unexpectedly on their annual migrations. These incredibly colourful creatures, in shades of bright red, turquoise, blue, black, white and light brown, are a special sight for every birder.” Wright asks visitors to keep an eye out for yellow-wattled lapwings, sunbirds, Brahminy kites, treepies, hoopoes, rose-coloured starlings, and more.

Biodiversity Parks Programme, Delhi

There are seven biodiversity parks that are now teeming with birds, smaller mammals, and reptiles. “We have created a habitat that can be easily equated with the natural heritage; it is a functioning ecosystem. They are also the perfect model for urban sustainability and resilience because they help in carbon sequestration, and are biological filters for cities,” says Dr Faiyaz A Khudsar. wildlife biologist and senior scientist in charge of the parks.

Return of the wild: “Restoration of this kind has a large impact. The Black Eagle, which hadn’t been seen in these parts in the last 90 years, was recently spotted at the Aravali Biodiversity Park. In 2015, the Siebold’s water snake reappeared at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park after 70 years,” he adds. You can spot Hogg deer, and in winters, migratory birds such as the red-crested pochard, the garganey, and the northern shoveler duck. Many species from Siberia and Central Asia also frequent.

Kotturpuram Urban Forest, Chennai

Nature just needs a nudge in urban spaces, feels Shobha Menon. The founder trustee of Nizhal, a volunteer-driven NGO, has overseen several ‘sensitively greening’ projects, be it in hospital grounds, prison campuses, MRT (Mass Rapid Transit System) stations, or just empty patches on the city’s streets. And volunteers like TT George, an English teacher, and his wife Mini Sebastian — who donate their time every Saturday (and whenever they can) — are Nizhal’s mainstay.

“Often, ordinary people are intimidated by big, multi-crore eco-projects; they feel they cannot possibly contribute anything. But it can be volunteering at a neglected public garden or park, working with the earth, planting saplings, meeting other kindred spirits and bonding over caring for your neighbourhood green space. Our volunteers are anywhere between five and 75 years old, and across professions. Entire families get involved; it is therapy.”

The Kotturpuram Urban Forest is one such “incredible volunteering effort”. They started planting the four-and-a-half acre piece of land in 2006; today, they have “nearly 1,000 trees and shrubs”.

Meet the residents: The rare Indian pitta, woodpeckers, spotted owls, and families of mongoose and deer inhabit the forest.