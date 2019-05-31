Citizens' initiatives on conversation of environment

Think globally, act locally is the motto of greens working to preserve the environment for tomorrow. The city is home to several such environmentalists who decided to walk the talk and also spread the word among students. To familiarise screen-bound millennials and their elders with the wonders of nature, they have come up with different kinds of initiatives to explore the great outdoors and appreciate living creatures, big and small, that we share the earth with or do their mite to reduce the trash that each of us generates.

C Susanth

Birder and photographer, founder-member of Warblers and Waders

In addition to organising one-day camps and nature camps to introduce students to bird-watching, butterflies, trekking and communing with nature, they also conduct periodical bird census to keep track of the avian population in the district and Kerala. An interesting outreach activity of theirs has been the setting up of butterfly gardens in certain schools in the city and its suburbs.

C Susanth on a butterfly trail with children | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“We had helped Palode Paluvalli Upper Primary School to set up a garden and now the children do everything on their own. At present, we are setting up a garden at Chenkottukonam Government Lower Primary School. The lack of rain has delayed the work a little but the onset of the monsoon will soon have the garden up and growing,” says Susanth.

He says that the garden gives children a chance to observe butterflies and its life cycle at close quarters since many of the plants have nectar that the butterflies feed on and they also lay eggs on the leaves. Flowering plants such as zinnia, shoeflower, oleander, xenora and Rajamalli attract butterflies. He says that more than school students, it is college students who now take an active interest in such activities as children in schools are burdened with tuitions and examinations.

“At present, our activities include monthly bird-watching at Punchakari-Vellayani wetlands and bird- and butterfly-watching at Vazhchal reserve forest,” he adds. Recently, volunteers of the group published their study on birds, butterfly, dragonfly and diversity of Peringamala Agri Farm.

Sivaramakrishna Sarma

Planter and entrepreneur, founder of Planter’s Portico

Glass bottles piled at every nook and corner of the city motivated Sivaramakrishna Sarma to think of ways to utilise the trashed bottles creatively. Beginning with collecting the bottles and carting it to his residence, he began to search for solutions on the Internet. “YouTube has plenty of videos that show you how to cut the bottles and turn them into collectibles and pretty things for your home,” he says.

A recycled bottle from Planter’s Portico | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Last year, on August 17, he launched Planter’s Portico that showcases and sells recycled glass bottles and wood. The self-taught designer made lampshades, pot holders, racks and containers, each an exquisite piece of art, from the trashed bottles. To spent time on his art, he decided to cut out television. “Ever since my daughter began going for tuitions at 4 am, I also wake up to drop her and then I have to pick her up. I use that time in between for designing new works,” he explains.

Spice-filled bottles from Planter’s Portico | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Initially, Sarma used to collect the bottles from the wayside. Now, he has requested his friends and acquaintances to let him know if they would like bottles to be collected from their house instead of throwing it by the roadside.

“I use the bottles as containers or to make decorative pieces. For instance, flavoured milks of Milma come in bottles that are usually thrown away. I bought them, cleaned and sterilised them and use them as containers for the spices I grow. Glass is an inert material in most cases and so they are ideal for packaging,” he says.

Sivaramakrishna Sarma | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The pretty bottles of spices contain pepper, cloves, cinnamon and so on while golden-coloured oils infused with spices come in tall reused glass bottles. However, Sarma admits that marketing and selling are not his forte. He finds it strange that although his page has plenty of likes, buyers are not all that plentiful.

“It is all about recycling and reusing instead of buying more to trash at a later stage,” says Sarma. All the pieces are for sale and the price range starts from ₹50. Planter’s Portico is on Facebook and Instagram.

Anitha Sarma

Founder, Tree Walk Thiruvananthapuram

The green cover and open spaces in the city have staunch friends in the members of this group. Started in May 2012 in memory of the late C Thankam, former professor of Botany, participants of Tree Walk are introduced to the green wealth of the city and they also document the plant biodiversity. The enthusiastic participation of students has helped the organisers reach out to the youth and involve them in campaigns to protect the existing greenery in our neighbourhood.

“I was inspired by a Chennai-based group called Nizhal. By now, we have conducted more than 70 walks. Each has been a revelation. Some of the walks were ‘From Elanji- Elantha’, ‘In search of Pappadamaram’, ‘The wonder dozen tree walk’ and so on. Each walk has a group of old and new participants,” says Anitha.

Anitha Sarma along with members of Tree Walk | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The last one, ‘Tree homelands’ was from Senate Hall at Palayam to St Joseph’s School. We saw more than 70 varieties of trees along that short route and the participants were really keen to learn more about the trees, says Anitha.

Robert Panipilla

Founder, Friends of Marine Life

Social media is awash with pictures and videos of fish, turtles and birds dying on account of the pollution of water bodies. Driving home the danger of polluting the sea are members of this NGO who have been exploring the seabed and marine ecosystem for over a decade now. “Our core activities include seabed studies, ocean conservation, capacity building, clearing marine debris and ghost nets. Along with that we focus on ocean literacy and that is where we have a huge participation of students. Oceans rarely come under the purview of environment conservation. And we want to change that scenario by enlightening the new generation about oceans. Aneesha Ani Benedict, a marine biologist and certified diver, heads the volunteer activities of FML,” says Robert Panipilla, founder of FML.

Under the ocean literacy programmes, the volunteers conduct exhibitions, seminars and workshops in higher secondary schools and colleges. The NGO has conducted over 35 ocean literacy programmes over the last three years. Besides power-point presentations, they hold ‘Kadalarivum Camerayum - Secrets of our sea’, a photo and video exhibition where they showcase interesting facets about oceans, marine species, seabed, underwater pollution, ghost nets and the like.

FML has 20 permanent student volunteers and over 100 temporary volunteers. The literacy programmes prove that most of us, even those living near the coast, are ignorant about our seas and how to protect it.

FML members educate participants about the seabed off our coast, livelihood patterns of the fishing community and rich marine biodiversity.

Robert Panipilla interacting with students | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The biggest takeaway from the initiative is that now students come forward to volunteer, for career guidance or for seeking job opportunities. It also has an internship programme for students.

