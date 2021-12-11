Honda launches new Activa 125 Premium Edition

Honda has introduced a new Premium Edition of the Activa 125 priced at ₹ 78,725 for the drum brake variant and ₹ 82,280 for the brake disc equipped model (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Premium Edition costs a ₹ 1,000 premium over the standard model, with the dual-tone colour scheme, black engine casing and telescopic fork, and a body-coloured grab handle being the differentiating factors. The Premium edition is available in two dual-tone colours — Pearl Amazing White with matte magnificent copper metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with matte earl silver metallic.

Mechanically, the Activa 125 remains unchanged. The scooter is powered by a 124cc fuel injected engine developing 8.29hp and 10.3Nm.