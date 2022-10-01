Wresting contests, as part of Srirangapatana Dasara, were inaugurated on Saturday. In all, 54 wrestlers will lock horns. The inauguration was marked by conducting puja to the arena by A.S. Ravindra Srikantaiah, MLA, and Mandya DC S. Aswathi.
Wrestling contests inaugurated
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.