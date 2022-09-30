Women’s Dasara

Venkatesh Bhat S 3162 MYSURU
September 30, 2022 18:25 IST

The Women’s Dasara as part of Srirangapatna Dasara saw the participation of anganwadi workers and self-help group members. The rangoli and mehendi competitions attracted women in many numbers. Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi encouraged all the participants to showcase talents. The winners of rangoli and mehendi competitions were given prizes on the occasion. Ravindra Srikantaiah, MLA, who inaugurated the Mahila Dasara, called upon the women to make use of the benefits extended to them under various schemes by the State government.

