The Women’s Dasara as part of Srirangapatna Dasara saw the participation of anganwadi workers and self-help group members. The rangoli and mehendi competitions attracted women in many numbers. Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi encouraged all the participants to showcase talents. The winners of rangoli and mehendi competitions were given prizes on the occasion. Ravindra Srikantaiah, MLA, who inaugurated the Mahila Dasara, called upon the women to make use of the benefits extended to them under various schemes by the State government.