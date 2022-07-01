Take the window seat

July 01, 2022 18:19 IST

A window’s a done deal: a wooden frame and glass panes. Or perhaps aluminium in today’s time. What else could a window possibly be? Turns out a lot more. As compared to not so long ago, when windows only had one function — to let in light and air — it today has a bearing on the design of a room, be it placement of furniture or lighting. And the right window treatment, apart from adding to the aesthetics of a room, can provide privacy, security, protection from the elements and act as additional insulators.

“Windows are an essential in every home. Each room needs them to get the right quota of light and air. Different types of window designs can help serve different purposes and functions — and can also be used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of your space,” says Devangee Singh, a Delhi-based interior designer.

Think of windows as a canvas that you can play with, by using curtains, drapes, sills, boxes, accessories, and more. The Europeans, especially the Scandinavians, have made window displays a work of art. They look simple — a plant, a candle or two, a photo frame, or other accessories — but they add style and warmth, from the inside and the outside.

Instead of just covering your window openings up with curtains or blinds, why not explore this large surface area to add style to your home? Here’s how:

Try cafe curtains to add some cutesy chic to your home. Dating to the 19th century in Vienna, cafe curtains — as the name suggests — were used in cafes and coffee shops before they entered home kitchens. These window coverings are usually hung on a rod across the middle of the glass rather than at the top. Some cafe curtains also have a top header section, better known as a valance.

Cafe curtains offer only semi-privacy even when drawn as a section of the window remains uncovered. That said, they let in a lot of light and can add style to a boring large window. They can be closed or held open with tie-backs at each side, and look super cute.