Take the window seat

A window’s a done deal: a wooden frame and glass panes. Or perhaps aluminium in today’s time. What else could a window possibly be? Turns out a lot more. As compared to not so long ago, when windows only had one function — to let in light and air — it today has a bearing on the design of a room, be it placement of furniture or lighting. And the right window treatment, apart from adding to the aesthetics of a room, can provide privacy, security, protection from the elements and act as additional insulators.
“Windows are an essential in every home. Each room needs them to get the right quota of light and air. Different types of window designs can help serve different purposes and functions — and can also be used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of your space,” says Devangee Singh, a Delhi-based interior designer.
Think of windows as a canvas that you can play with, by using curtains, drapes, sills, boxes, accessories, and more. The Europeans, especially the Scandinavians, have made window displays a work of art. They look simple — a plant, a candle or two, a photo frame, or other accessories — but they add style and warmth, from the inside and the outside.
Instead of just covering your window openings up with curtains or blinds, why not explore this large surface area to add style to your home? Here’s how:
Try cafe curtains to add some cutesy chic to your home. Dating to the 19th century in Vienna, cafe curtains — as the name suggests — were used in cafes and coffee shops before they entered home kitchens. These window coverings are usually hung on a rod across the middle of the glass rather than at the top. Some cafe curtains also have a top header section, better known as a valance.
Cafe curtains offer only semi-privacy even when drawn as a section of the window remains uncovered. That said, they let in a lot of light and can add style to a boring large window. They can be closed or held open with tie-backs at each side, and look super cute.
What else can you do?
Give a regular window a complete turnaround by surrounding it with white trim. It will look almost new
A window box on the outside looks good from both sides. If you don’t have a green thumb, opt for succulents
Nothing could possibly create as much impact, and light, as sky windows. Imagine dining under the stars in your own home
Paint a couple of old iron brackets gold and adhere them to the sides of the window for that instant style
DIY lovers will love this simple idea of adding fun to the window. All you need are embroidery hoops and fabric scraps
Glass window shelves provide you with the perfect place to park those plants. You won’t even need to move them into the sun
Paint the window frame a bright colour to add sunshine to the room, whether it’s sunny or not
Buntings, cafe curtains and old tins and accessories make this kitchen window a work of art
With the same colour as the wall and tiles, the window can also be a centrepiece in the bathroom
If you have the wherewithal for it, there’s nothing more inviting than a window seat. Go for it, now
Windows don’t have to be on outside walls. Cut into your kitchen for a window that’s breakfast counter most mornings and serving space for parties
Matching the window frame to the cabinets is a sure-shot way of pulling together the kitchen
If you have a killer view, let that — and not the window — be the centre of attention. No drapes, absolutely
An openup window in the kitchen can be just perfect in a weekend home
Forego the regular curtains, and play with drapes for some seriously unusual style
A shelf above the kitchen window with a display of white ceramic ware makes the window into a vignette
A sheer panel keeps prying eyes at bay while the potted plant brings some colour to the neutral window