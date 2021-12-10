Where you laugh, learn, live

Check out these trends that will add to your home’s appeal, says Teja Lele Desai

Who would have thought when the pandemic broke out in 2020 that we would still be (kind of) confined to our homes when 2021 rolled around? Despite the vaccines, fears of a third wave and rising incidences have put us on the backfoot and are keeping us home.

In such a scenario, it makes sense to give the home a switcheroo as we step into a new year. New year, new beginnings — and all that. Let’s begin with the living room, the place where the family laughs, learns and lives. Here’s what you can try here:

The ladder shelf

A stylish shelf that makes as much of a statement as the things you put on it. What’s not to love? It can be stacked with accessories, or show off books and souvenirs.

The statement mirror

There’s art work and there’s art work, but a statement mirror makes sure your wall stands out. Will you get yours framed in wood or opt for a sunburst?

Bye-bye to the TV

Once upon a time, the TV went hand in hand with a living room. But with it having moved to the informal area or bedroom, it’s time to spend time in a room that promotes conversation.

Throws on the sofa

They may have a very cold-place vibe, but we love the stylish touch knitted throws and blankies added to the living room on a cold day.

Accent ceilings

Coloured and wallpapered walls have been around for decades. But colour and accents such as wallpaper, panelling, or beams on the ceiling add a completely different look.

DIY everything

With the DIY craze sweeping across the country, a DIY decor project was a sure-shot find in the living room. It could be a bottle or yarn lamp, an embroidered cushion or button art.

Geometric prints

We loved the Chevron trend, which is why no one was complaining about the surfeit of geometrics seen in the living room. Be it the walls, upholstery or art, geometric prints were in. And how.

New neutrals

For a long time, neutrals translated into beige and boring. But a neutral can be almost any shade now — blush, jade, tourmaline, agate or grey. Just use it as a monochrome and stun visitors.

Global textiles

Be it the Turkish Killim rugs, Moroccan poufs, ikat pillows or phulkari tapestries, colourful and embroidered folk textiles could be spotted in living rooms galore.

Cool comfort

All living areas are supplemented by bathrooms. Bathroom décor receives as much attention as that of other rooms; it’s important to remember the thumb rule: clean and breathable design. Be it an attached bath, a powder room, or a fancy shower stall, here’s how you can make a splash:

Stone styling

What wood does to floors, stone does to bathroom décor. It adds style and a certain gravitas. Stone doesn’t have to lend your bathroom a cold look; look for warm colours and use options like stone basins, tubs, wall cladding or even shelving.

Sustainable design

With the environment and conservation on top of everybody’s mind, no surprises that sustainable design remains a winner. Low-flow taps, faucets and showerheads combine with solar heating systems to protect the environment and bring down your bills.

Patterned tiles

Who said tiles have to be stuck on the walls and floors? Experimenting with tiling, be it chevron, herringbone, mosaic or geometric patterns, is de rigueur these days. Choosing a striking tile pattern can create great impact!

Large mirrors

Be it square, round or rectangular, large mirrors that let you see yourself should be a part and parcel of the bathroom. Instead of just adhering them to the wall, framing them in wood or other materials can help make a bold statement.

Save space

In an age where we are constantly strapped for space, space-saving designs rule the roost. Creative layouts, innovative designs, and smart storage options ensure that space isn’t as big an issue as it could have been. Open shelving no longer needs to be relegated to the kitchen — show off colourful mugs, candles, and toiletries.