What’s cooking?

With a few tips and a designer’s touch, you can turn every wasted space in the kitchen into a creative corner

The kitchen is more than the cooking space; it’s the hearth and soul of your home. Planning it properly is a must to ensure smooth running and increased productivity. Apart from making sure that the kitchen triangle is in place, you also need tonnes of storage to put away all the implements, pots and pans, and food staples. This often translates into cabinets and open shelving, which work well. But if you didn’t give your interior designer or carpenter clear instructions to run your kitchen cabinets down from the ceiling, chances are you have an itty-bitty kind of a space running through the kitchen. It seems to be dead space, and you’re at a loss for what to do to make it a part of the kitchen. Help’s at hand with these ideas:

1. A selection of wire baskets will help put away bottles — they can be full or empty, they look just the same from below.

2. Get an extra shelf put in and style the space to show off your crockery and tableware. Never fails.

3. A bespoke wine rack built into the space looks classy and gives you a place to put away that wine.

4. Use the Rule of Three to place some collectibles and potted plants up there. Looks good, from close up and from a distance.

5. Simple open shelves are the ideal place to put away your cookbooks. And all other books that seem to be homeless.

6. Stylish cane baskets look good and give you ample space to store extra utensils or dinner sets. Make sure to cover them up with a tea towel so dust doesn’t get in.

7. Simple typography can help you make a statement — one that changes with seasons and even with festivals.

8. You may not really want to put milk and eggs high up there, but stylish bins are the perfect place to stock your detergents and cleaners.

9. Bespoke shelves can be designed to tuck away bakeware and other kitchen items that you don’t need on a regular basis.

10. A selection of plates — simple white or Jaipur blue — can be shown off to perfection in the awkward space above the kitchen cabinets.

11. Out of sight often means out of mind. But make sure the glassware you love is never out of sight — ergo mind — by plonking it up there.

12. Looking for a way to up the green factor in your kitchen? We suggest putting small plants with other collectibles above your cabinets. Just don’t forget to air them out frequently.

13. That collection of coloured glass bottles that you’ve been adding to since you were in college can look almost sculptural atop the cabinets.

14. Use the space to create a small art gallery. Be sure to select colourful and bold works so that they can be seen.

15. If none of these appeals to you, get out some of your collectibles — vintage boxes, lanterns or bottles — and set up a vignette.

Apart from this, some expert-backed advice regarding kitchen storage will do you — and your hearth — well.

16. Clear canisters: Storing dry goods in clear containers can show you exactly what you have, what you need to use, and when you need to go shopping again. It also helps with menu planning and ensures that you don’t waste food.

17. Tiered storage: This helps everywhere — when it comes to storing spices, staples, or snacks. Placing your jars and bottles in a tiered manner gives you an all-encompassing view of your pantry’s contents.

18. Lazy Susan: This tool is so not lazy; it helps you lay your hands on things that often get relegated to the back of the cupboards. They work particularly well for small items that you have a lot of, including condiments, spices, and juices.

Don’t waste space — ever. It comes at a premium and you need to use all that you got.