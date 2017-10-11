Welcome to the stone age

StoneLife in Jubilee Hills is a studio that adds life to stones. It doesn't mean the stones speak or move, but the beauty of this space has the capability to connect with you and make you think of infinite creative possibilities. We normally limit the usage of stone to floors, kitchen slabs and steps of staitcases. StoneLife has other ideas. .

To get an idea of what StoneLife is capable of, the beautiful stony interior at Prost and the romantic earthy settings at Aalankrita resort and spa are proof enough. The 5000 sqft space of their office is also owner Dheeraj Jain's pride. He looks at it as an extension of his home. Every corner of the 11 different sections has about 3000 stone textures to exhibit. It emotes the ample design elements that can incorporate timeless stone into our living space and not be driven by the wave of trendy elements .

Dheeraj feels trends are short lived but our homes should be a reflection of our personality, our taste and not to speak of the comfort that it should lend to the eye. Why stone? “Because it can be restored. It doesn't need extra care once it is fixed properly to go with rest of the stuff inside,” he explains.

StoneLife is not the random marble and granite store that one finds in godowns amongst dust and dirt. It is a studio that can be described as a place to shop for interiors. Think about it. If your interiors are not stylish no designer upholstery will fit anywhere. So, this studio is an attempt for home owners to experience stone. The 3000 textures of stone in here are mostly Indian, but they also have a few imported choices. As one enters StoneLife , you could mistake it for the lobby of any hotel. The stone sheet panels here create the aura of a wall with varying shades. Without a closer look it can be passed off as a made to order wall paper.

While they deal in stones, they are also advisors on applications on interiors with stones. The semi precious stone room is where stone and light play tricks. To know how these can be adapted to real life applications, you need to step inside their restroom. It exemplifies a blend of design and stylish interior. Lights concealed in an onyx arch makes the perfect setting for a washroom selfie.

Did you know that stone dust can be used to make wall papers to create a stone wall? Check out the possibilities here as you sit on the couch of the clutter-free uber stylish beautiful living room created for visitors and clients while sipping their special collection of teas.