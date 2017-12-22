Water woes of Bengaluru

No water is wastewater. Even the so-called wastewater is a resource and better be renamed ‘grey water’. Given the scary water scenario in Bengaluru, future lies in prudent use of available water, use of recycled water, conserving lakes, keeping tab on users of groundwater and tapping rainwater. Beyond these, there are no sources of infinite supply of water.

There was a modicum of consensus on the above at a workshop convened by NGO Atree earlier this week on the theme of “Rethinking Water” in the city. The panellists were unanimous that crucial issues pertaining to water requirement for the city were not being addressed even though pressure is mounting on the basic resource so vital to life in a city whose population is rising exponentially.

Omnibus tariff

Bengaluru currently imports 1,350 MLD (million litres per day) of water from the Cauvery from a distance of nearly 100 kilometres. The city’s water authority, BWSSB, spends an enormous amount of money (Rs. 300 crore annually as per 2013 figures) on power to pump the water to the city’s ground level reservoirs where water is stored. The cost per one thousand litres of supplied water to an average household therefore works out to Rs. 28 while under current tariff for water the Board charges only Rs. 8 for this quantity. This is an omnibus tariff applicable to those who have villas spread over 200 sq. metres or households having a house on 300 sq. ft. Though slab rates rise phenomenally for those who consume more than 22,000 litres of water a month, it is felt that the tariff does not encourage prudence or induce abstemious use of the precious liquid by those who press toilet flush a dozen times during the span of a day, run fountains, irrigate lawns, maintain fish ponds or swimming pools or wash cars. Given this profligacy, there is an imperative need to relook and revise the tariff and pricing to reduce consumption.

Lack of accountability

Last few decades have witnessed expansion of the municipal area of Bengaluru with municipal corporation transforming into ‘Mahanagar Palike’ and still later ‘Bruhat’ also becoming part of the name of the City authority. With eight former municipalities becoming part of the BBMP since 2008, the city now sprawls on a 825 sq. km. area. Yet these areas are yet to be effectively integrated to the network of utilities that serve the core areas of the city as water supply pipelines and sewerage are yet to be laid. Consequently, water mafia rules the roost in these peripheral municipal areas. Needless to say that they get their supplies from ground aquifers. A recent estimate puts the number of borewells drawing water from deep down the city’s base at four lakh. Rough reckoning indicates that they draw out as much as 750 MLD of water. Most of these borewells are unregistered and even those registered pay just Rs. 100 a month for pumping out water from the ground. And who knows, some may well be sucking out ‘heritage water’ lying between layers of hard rock for thousands of years.

Unmetered

Not only this. The quantum of water drawn by each of these borewells remains unmetered. Participants felt that the BWSSB has not engaged itself with the borewell issue. Some even suggest that the BWSSB could itself take up drilling of borewells in the newer layouts and bring about some discipline in the sector where water mafia reigns supreme. “This could also ensure quality of water thus generated”, they aver.

Untreated sewage

Wastewater emerges as one option to turn to augment the supply for a city thirsting for water. Eighty per cent of the water consumed by people and the industries returns to the nature as wastewater. Bengaluru generates around 1,400 MLD of sewage (its consumption of water being around 2,200 MLD= 1,400 MLD of Cauvery water + 800 MLD of groundwater). But as of now only 42% of it receives tertiary treatment by 14 sewage treatment plants of the BWSSB while 56% of the untreated sewage flows into the lakes dotting the city and further downstream with potentially hazardous pollutants, and gets used for irrigating farms in Kolar district. Another 2% of waste water gets recycled by the institutional STP in places like the IISc, BEL etc. Most STPs function to only half of their capacity either due to power shortage or lack of technically qualified personnel.

In-stream treatment

Priyanka Jamwal, Scientist with Atree, says the BWSSB could also explore in-stream sewage treatment by applying solid waste trap, silt trap, sludge trap and finally filtration units in the Rajakaluves that link the city’s umpteen lakes forming the giant cascading water draining system in Bengaluru.

Scientist Sharachchandra Lele outlined the grey areas in the water production and distribution system of Bengaluru which come in the effective management of water in the city.

According to him, overlap of authority and jurisdictions leads to confusion, fuzzy goals and lack of transparency and absence of participation of citizens. “One does not know if BWSSB has jurisdiction only over river water brought to the city or also over groundwater. Similarly, lakes of the city come under intersecting jurisdictions of Minor Irrigation Department (MID), Fisheries Department, BBMP and Karnataka Lake Development Authority” he pointed out.