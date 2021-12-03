Warm colours to fall back on

Are there colours of the season? Of course, there are many, says Teja Lele Desai

It’s that time of the year again. The time when the season turns, when the days get shorter, the nights get longer and there’s a nip in the air early in the morning. We may not have the season Fall in this part of the world, but there’s no reason why we can’t work with colours traditionally associated with that season — and others. Incorporate these hues into your home to cosy things up.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rust

A mix of red, orange and brown, this one’s the most popular colour for fall. Named after the effect of oxidation of iron, rust is a warm colour and is the perfect choice at a time when the season turns. Pair with white for a tinge of freshness, black to chic your rust up, denim for a casual look and navy for a refined statement.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Berry

The berry family encompasses hundreds of hues. Anything between red and purple — be it wine, marsala or burgundy — is part of the berry family. Ideal for sophisticated rooms, any berry colour adds a sense of opulence and refinement to a room. Pair with co-ordinated colours like sorbet for a monochrome-kind of look or try juxtaposing with a neutral for maximum impact.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold

The colour of success, triumph and prosperity, gold is a colour that’s been used for centuries. Linked to masculine energy and the power of the sun, the colour is ideal for home decor. Use it for a statement accent wall, luxurious accent pieces or in shiny metallic lamps. There can be no better choice for the festive season.

Getty Images/iStockphotos

Plum

This deep purple colour, strongly reminiscent of berry hues, is rich and statement making. Be it a minimalist modern room or an old-world traditional kind of space, this warm and vibrant colour fits right in. Make it look completely different by experimenting with pairings — try placing it against metallic gold, grellow, sage green or silver for brand new looks.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pumpkin

Pumpkins come in a variety of colours — yellow, red, white, tan and so on, but it’s the orange variant we’re referring to when we say pumpkin. With Halloween just around the corner, We suggest you take a relook at this gorgeous natural colour. This bold and warm hue can brighten up any corner of the home — use it in the dining room, as the upholstery of a much-loved sofa in the lounge or to colour your kitchen cabinets bright.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chocolate

There’s something about chocolate — the kind that you can eat or a shade that you use in the home — that puts you in a good mood. This toasty brown colour is deliciously warming and can be used to create a cosy atmosphere in any room. Try it as a corduroy-upholstered sofa, dark velvet drapes or a herringbone-pattern rug to add interest to any room.

Getty Images

Charcoal

Fifty Shades of Grey did more for this colour than the industrial revolution could. This dark shade of grey veers towards black and is magnetic and mysterious. In large doses, it can give a room a masculine character; in small ones, it adds drama. Texas designer Bex Hale calls charcoal the little black dress of decor. “Dress it up, dress it down — it’s my go-to colour,” she says.

Eggplant

Eggplant can range from a soft pastel to an opulent tone. Deeper tones are perfect to add drama to the living room, courtesy accent walls. In the bedrooms, look for lighter shades to create a relaxing and inviting ambience. A couple of matching chairs upholstered in dark eggplant give the entryway or any nook a regal vibe.

Garnet

Garnets have been known to man for thousands of years. It is said that Noah used a garnet lantern to help him steer his ark through the dark night. Most commonly used in garnets, this deep warm red has been a part of traditional design for long, be it as oriental rugs or lamps. Try painting your door garnet to make a statement or upholster your sofa in real or faux leather in this shade.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ink

This blue-black shade becomes a part of our life when we start using a fountain pen. But there’s more to this gorgeous midnight blue than just writing. From kitchen cabinets to accent walls to bathroom vanities to throw pillows, this hue of blue can be used across the home. The best part is that it can be used in various ways — as an accent colour, as a neutral, in colour blocking or for trinkets.

Marsala

This naturally robust and earthy wine red was once chosen colour of the year. This now-burgundy, now-cherry shade is a beautiful deep warm rich colour and fits into Indian design sensibilities beautifully. Champagne gold highlights work beautifully with Marsala. Add earthy hues through plants and stone or wood accessories to create a more rounded feel.