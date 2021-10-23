Homes and gardens

Virtual property fair from October 22 - 31

The Hindu and Casagrand are organising The Hindu Property Plus virtual property fair from October 22 to October 31. Buyers will be able to get a glimpse of various options of budget homes, functional apartments, villas and bungalows.

The virtual property fair will feature 15 prominent builders from the city including Casagrand, Lancor, Hiranandani Communities, SPR City, KG Builders, Sumanth & Co, VGN Homes, Navin’s, Voora, Fomra, Baashyaam, Marutham Group, Deccan, The Nest and Nova. To register and view the special offers please visit bit.ly/THVP21 or scan the QR Code.

