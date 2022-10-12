Village stay by Kodagu DC

The Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district will camp in Hosapatanna on October 15 from 10 a.m. onwards as part of village stay programme. The DC will interact with the public and resolve their grievances at the local community hall.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district will camp in Hosapatanna on October 15 from 10 a.m. onwards as part of village stay programme. The DC will interact with the public and resolve their grievances at the local community hall.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT