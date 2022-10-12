The Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district will camp in Hosapatanna on October 15 from 10 a.m. onwards as part of village stay programme. The DC will interact with the public and resolve their grievances at the local community hall.
Village stay by Kodagu DC
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.