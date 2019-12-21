Colour trend for 2020 veers towards bold, darker shades

Black, blue, orange, bright pink are on top of this list, having become the new neutrals

Dark coloured furniture is as much in vogue as the lighter shades, with classic masculine colours such as navy blue, hunter green, and saddle brown replacing wood and its smooth tones

There is a strong leaning towards the use of evolved colours in place of the basic colours

The new trend is colour blocking where bold colours feature in geometric forms on the walls and serve as a highlight element in the space

Metal is very much in vogue in the interiors and use of bold evolved colours on metal has become the new trend