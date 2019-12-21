Colour trend for 2020 veers towards bold, darker shades
Black, blue, orange, bright pink are on top of this list, having become the new neutrals
Dark coloured furniture is as much in vogue as the lighter shades, with classic masculine colours such as navy blue, hunter green, and saddle brown replacing wood and its smooth tones
There is a strong leaning towards the use of evolved colours in place of the basic colours
The new trend is colour blocking where bold colours feature in geometric forms on the walls and serve as a highlight element in the space
Metal is very much in vogue in the interiors and use of bold evolved colours on metal has become the new trend
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.