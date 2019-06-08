This Chennai firm is raising the interior profile of homes, vintage style

It is a plain, brown apartment door with a simple board hung on the outside that welcomes you to The Bricks and Beams. ‘It is not a fancy office’, was my first thought.

But the door opens, and I find myself facing another door. Except, this one is reworked to be a foyer bench with mirrors attached on the top.

As I walk past the vintage salon doors, and into the living space, I spot another door, but this one’s transformed as the top of a dining table! I look around and behind me, and there’s a distinct feel of having walked into an ancient house courtesy the unpainted walls and the brick tiles.

From a different time

This is the signature style of this Chennai-based interior designing collective, which repurposes antique furniture, says Ram Krish, one of the founders.

Together with Jey and Dinakar Manie, the trio operates its business out of a 1,700 sq.ft. apartment in Sholinganallur that’s been converted into a boutique.

It is not just the vintage wood, the boutique’s blast from the past feeling is enhanced by the many attar bottles, cookie boxes, radio sets from a bygone era, and cuckoo clocks that deck the place.

The three-member team is responsible for the interiors in cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay’s homes.

Jey, who has filled his house with little trinkets sourced from around the world, explains that they believe in letting the antiques retain their blemishes. Ram points to a long mirror encased in a golden frame to prove the point. The mirror has blackish marks all over its surface, a sign of its age.

“But once we show our clients the character that such pieces hold, they are taken aback,” says Jey, adding that many clients follow through, and bring antiques from their ancestral homes to the team.

Where past meets present

For Jey, a house is more than just a space to live in. “If you notice Western contemporary homes, they always incorporate elements of their ancestors.

Their houses are a fusion of the past and present,” he says, adding that this trend is slowly picking up in Indian metropolitan cities like Mumbai. But this “design consciousness”, he finds, is lacking in Chennai, and his team is working towards addressing the gap by introducing creative interiors in city homes.

Wouldn’t the shortfall in space in the modern-day home come in the way of elaborate interior work?

“Smaller the space, better the focus on design,” says Ram, adding, “We can’t throw too many things into one place, and call it design. Even minimalistic design should be tailored to suit small places, fit in aesthetically and be functional.”

For instance, how about adding a few pieces of the Thiruvarur ther (car) to your home?

“When the ther moves, there are pieces of it which break and fall, and people just push them away. Why don’t these pieces of history find a place in our homes?” asks Jey.

But these antiques can be expensive... “Unfortunately, yes,” says Ram. But their experience of dealing in antiques over the years puts them in good stead when helping clients pick a piece that fits.

“When you spot an antique piece, the heart should say buy it.”