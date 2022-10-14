Their mission: Documenting architecture

The team has received mentorship from renowned architects

Sathya Prakash Varanashi
October 14, 2022 15:07 IST

The Teepoi team | Photo Credit: TEEPOI

Teepoi, established at Bengaluru in 2008, is founded by architects Karishma (content director) and Vandana (lead photographer and production manager) and Vishwesh (lead cinematographer). The focus of Teepoi is to document and archive Heritage, Art, Architecture and Culture through visual media. In addition to the core team, Vinayak and Suchit handle cinematography, photography and editing. “The documentary ‘Kanade’ is curated and self-produced through all its phases, with mentorship from renowned architects. The production, as with all of Teepoi’s documentaries, has been driven by passion rather than commercial intent,” says Karishma.  

