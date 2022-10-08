MYSURU
Sahaja Ranga 2022, a theatre training programme, will be conducted by Niranthara Foundation Mysuru, on Sunday. It will be inaugurated by .M. Shankar, Director, Institute of Gandhian Studies, at Gandhi Bhavan, Manasagangotri at 6 p.m.
