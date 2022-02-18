The right side of the bed

You may choose to spend more or less, but here are ideas to give your bedroom the go-to look

You may choose to spend more or less, but here are ideas to give your bedroom the go-to look

A bedroom is your gateway to dreamland. It’s your personal space and sanctum sanctorum. As you unwind after a long day and retire into your cocoon, you want nothing but comfort and peace. Here are 10 ideas that will give your safe haven a personality other than making it cosy.

1. A canopy bed

As you turn in, literally draw the curtains on the world with a canopy or four-poster bed. It will make your space look so dreamy and like a perfect safe haven. Besides, you get a chance to indulge in dressing it in layers of your favourite designs and colours. Get a canopy over a low bed to make it more dramatic.

2. Colourful linen

Keep your room colour scheme monochrome and cover your bed in bold colours and patterns. It will create a dramatic contrast. Or else, have a lot going on in the room — think posters, frames, accessories, and more — and keep the bed set single shade to create impact.

3. A striking headboard

The headboard doesn’t have to burn a hole in your pocket, especially if you don’t have too many specifications. Take a fabric of your choice and stretch it over a wooden frame. You could staple or stick it. A tall headboard with a bold pattern will look great. You could also use a single size cotton mattress as a headboard. Or go for a designer one.

4. Warm accents

Not as in the temperature warm unless you are cold. Add a dash of warm colours to the bedroom because only contrasts can make it seem unwelcoming. Natural wood or just a hint of gold will do the trick. Metallics are also in and can add a touch of warmth and richness.

5. No-frills bed

Make your bed a no-frill affair. Ditch the headboard and the bed frame. You will save money and it will also make your room look more spacious. Plus, how many people really do that? It will be simple yet stylish.

6. A fur rug

The plainest bedroom will instantly become stylish if you just throw a fur rug on the floor. Make that two fur rugs on either side of the bed. They add texture and warmth to the room. And you will be happy feet first thing in the morning when you wake up and put your feet on the floor.

7. Extra shelves

Your shelf space will look neat and tidy if you put paperwork, magazines, or other essentials in boxes and files. Get creative with the colours or choose from a matching collection to keep things look pretty. If you have open shelving, make sure that everything is arranged just so and isn’t out of place. A clean and neat vibe creates a restful ambience.

8. Some contrast

Give your bedroom a very subtle look by choosing neutral colours and pastels for walls, linen, furniture, headboard, and so on. Opt for simple patterns and delicate textures. Set the subtlety off with an abstract and colourful painting.

9. Shades of brown

Pair up different shades of brown whether chocolate or mocha or latte. A big bulky bed with a biggish headboard will give the bedroom a majestic look. Feel and sleep like royalty.

10. Bed with storage

This isn’t a new idea, but if you especially have a small bedroom and ample stuff, this nifty idea is for you. Underbed dressers or shelves integrated in the headboard and footboard will multiply the storage space and keep your bedroom looking clean. A pullout tray with your collection of books or even linen will also look super cool.