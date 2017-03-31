The luxury floor plan

The meaning of luxury is constantly evolving. What was once synonymous with expensive jewellery and fast cars today also encompasses well-appointed homes. “We are not living the way we used to 50 years ago. A house is a pride of place for people and they want to show that they are living well,” says Sunil Suresh, CEO of Stanley Lifestyles.

His latest venture, Global Living Emporio — a 1,00,000 square foot international décor mall, housing 60 brands from 35 countries — in Electronic City, Bengaluru, is an affirmation of sorts.

From furniture and quirky lights, to ultra-modern modular kitchens and exquisite ceramics, the store offers an array of products, each hand-picked for a clientèle that invests in penthouses and luxury villas, besides architects and developers.

Leading Bengaluru-based interior designer, Vinita Chaitanya, who is yet to schedule a visit, echoes the sentiment of fellow architects and designers when she says, “It is a great idea, but it has to become a destination for architects. Does it offer enough variety for the high-end market? Does it have well-trained, and sufficient, staff to attend to 10 different architects at the same time? Since I haven’t visited the store, these questions come to mind.” However, she admits that the line-up is impressive, with names like Christopher Guy, Kartell and Poltrona Frau. “Christopher Guy has finish and Kartell is a very edgy brand. At Salone del Mobile in Milan, it has the most exciting store,” she adds.

Doodle this

Spread over seven floors — neatly divided into segments for luxury, premium and comfort, besides exclusive designs by Gorsia for Stanley — it will also host an architects’ cafeteria soon.

On the ground floor, you will find Christopher Guy’s creations, from cross-legged chairs to ‘silk-cut’ openings. The latter is a famous design element of the British designer, which subtly reveals another layer. His Mademoiselle Collection, a tribute to Coco Chanel, is intriguing, with symmetric plumes in hand-carved mahogany.

With origins in post-war Italy, Moroso Designs’ contemporary décor takes inspiration from art, fashion and industrial design. The 65-year-old luxury seating and sofa company works with designers across the world (two Indian names, Nipa Doshi and Rajiv Saini, feature in the list).

Another highlight is Poltrona Frau’s timeless designs. Vinita Karunakaran, CEO of Global Living Emporio, vouches for the comfort of its hand-crafted poufs, sofas and armchairs. “Founded in 1912, Poltrona Frau’s designs are still relevant today,” she adds.

Clear and customisable

One can see why Suresh calls the second floor his favourite space, for here utility meets aesthetics.

You will find the chic Kartell plastic furniture — in a variety of transparent colours, that are a big hit in Europe — along with other impressive seating solutions, and even motorised and manual recliners by seminal players in the segment like Hilker, Stordal, Romp and Couch Italia.

A floor above, discover Anna Simona’s elegant home furnishings and Qaleen’s hand-tufted and hand-knotted carpets in contemporary and traditional designs. Stanley’s expansive collection of Bed of Dreams is also here. With side consoles for storage and sensor night lights, it has solutions for all your needs—and everything from legs to mattresses and headboards can be customised.

Eye for detail

Modular kitchens have upped the ante, but brands like Leicht, Oaktree and Pedini take it up another notch, on the fourth floor. Aravind S Kashyap, managing director of Oaktree, feels that scope for design in a functional space like a kitchen is endless.

“Design is not just what you see, but also how you feel when you come into contact with that product. The human-centred design approach is our signature style,” he says.

Also at the top of the game is Kolkata-based architect Jay Gorsia (who designed former US President Barack Obama’s Hawaii vacation home), and his collection Gorsia for Stanley, which includes elegant tables, bars and dining sets. “Our furniture has clean lines, with designs that bring the best of European design to an Indian context ,” he says.

Details: 080 67629000