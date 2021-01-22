Homes and gardens

The essentials

* According to Vastu principles, swings can face East or North-East.

* A chain set in brass or steel - consisting of a rod, S and W hooks and base plate - will be provided with the swing at the Jhula Fest.

* For installations on the ceiling, the height of the jhula should be 18″ from the floor. The distance between the anchor bolts should be the total length of the plank minus 6 inches.

* A swing can carry a weight of 250 to 275 kgs one can also have duco-painted and distressed finish on the swings.

* Re-polish is necessary once in every 4 years depending on the wear and tear.

Jan 22, 2021



