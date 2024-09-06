Ikea: Betting on sleep

Swedish home furnishings brand Ikea has come to understand that to sleep well, there are six essentials working together. They are comfort, light, temperature, sound, air quality, and decluttering.

Ikea’s internal findings have delved into how people sleep and what’s preventing a good night’s rest, with the investigation throwing up a host of interesting insights. Adosh Sharma, Country Commercial Manager, Ikea India, says, “We are keen to understand how people live,” and this year, how they sleep. He notes, “Interestingly, the report reveals that Indians are the second most sleep-deprived people in the world after the Japanese. We sleep less than seven hours [a night] and a good 33% feel they’re not able to get the right amount of sleep.”

Taking these into account, the Swedish brand has designed a range of products — from noise-absorbing curtains and air purifiers, to dimmers and duvets. The holistic look means that each of the six essentials is addressed in some way, helping repair bad sleeping habits. After all, it’s not just the hours of sleep that matter, but creating a routine from bedtime to waking up the next morning.

Jasmeet Sood, Country Home Furnishings and Retail Design Manager, Ikea India, says, “Anything we do, any business priority — everything has data and insights [behind it].” The industry report for example was collated over 12 months and features respondents from 18 countries.

Future expansion Ikea hopes to expand to different cities in India. Up next are two stores in NCR. Sharma says, “India is a large market. Since online is a major driver, we will start with online in Delhi, and that should help us to drive the numbers.” He wishes that buyers visit the stores in Gurugram and Noida, likely to be launched next year. Chennai and Pune are other big markets the company is looking to expand to in the future.

When it comes to the basics though, Sharma notes that in India there’s a preference for coir mattresses, as Indians prefer firmer support when sleeping. So, he says, “About 70% of the range of mattresses we sell in India comes from India itself.” The company has also realised that Indians prefer printed bedsheets and so have introduced a whole range for the local market.

Devanshi Chatterjee from Kolkata says she has just moved homes, and bought a lot from Ikea. However, she says, “I don’t think I would buy textiles from Ikea, given the country’s rich weaving tradition. I am glad the brand is sourcing and making in India though, as it reduces the carbon footprint and positively impacts the livelihood of artisans across the country.”

With the brand’s financial year starting in September, we’re speaking on the sidelines of Ikea Ikonic, a presentation to showcase new launches and exciting developments by the brand. So, in addition to the slew of sleep-focused products, the brand also showcased its newest Aromatisk collection — a yearly drop that’s timed with the country’s festive season. The colour palette of its floor cushions and serving bowls, throws and door mats features marigold orange and rani pink, a staple of Indian celebrations.

On the technology front, there are also developments like Ikea Kreativ — an AI-enabled tool that lets users scan a room and then start placing furniture inside to see how it would all look. Kreativ has been rolled out in various countries. Bhavana Jaiswal, Country eCommerce Manager, Ikea India, explains, “It uses spatial computing, mixed reality and machine learning to allow customers to visualise and design their spaces on the phone.”

As in the past, the company is continuing to source from the country, having started that journey over four decades ago. Sharma says, “Today, a good 30% of what we sell in the country is manufactured in India. That number is slowly increasing on a yearly basis and we hope it would go up further.”

That said, the brand’s journey in India is just beginning.

