‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ campaign in Mysuru division of SWR

Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal said that in recent years, the Ministry of Railways has been giving a boost to the Government’s cleanliness mission ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in many ways, including the fortnightly Swachhata Pakhwada campaign. Speaking at the 153 rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Vana on Sunday, he said, under the aegis of “Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’‘, Mysuru division of South Western Railway observed the “Swachhata Pakhwada” across the division from September 16 to October 2. Each day was given a special theme such as clean tracks, clean water bodies, community engagement on cleanliness, clean residential colonies and stations and clean trains. The start of the drive was with the theme of Swachh Awareness, in which Railway staff pledged to keep the stations clean a along with participation of staff, public, Bharat Scouts and Guides and NGOs. The DRM administered the cleanliness pledge to officers and staff and prizes were given to the winners of essay competition and drawing competition on Swachh Bharat. cThe sanitation and housekeeping staff were also felicitated for their dedicated work and later cloth bags were distributed to rail passengers to spread the message of ban on single use plastics.