Sustainable township

Communities that promote living have to provide a bio-network that falls in place for ecological spaces to emerge. Design and landscape experts and architects have worked out many green features for the LTG Infrastructure group at its LTG Aishwarya ‘Indraprastha’ 100-acre gated community located off Mysuru road. “During the 75th year of Independence we thought of a community of sites bringing in 75 amenities that could help people enjoy convenience and comfort under one umbrella,” says H.P. Lakshmana, founder and CMD of the project.

“The new project in the vicinity of the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway comes from the 25-year experience of this group which has offered f infrastructure and township projects across 30 locations in the State. Indraprastha has facilities that include club houses earmarked separately for men and women, dance and music academy, a chit-chat zone., kabaddi court, cricket pitch and cycling track, senior citizens’ gathering space and health facilities, and shopping for day-to-day requirements,” adds Lakshmana. 

The cost of the villa-plots that is ready with all the necessary connections done underground starts from ₹26.40 lakh.  For details - enquiry@ltgindia.com


