Sustainable cooling tips

As India transitions into the monsoon season and breathes a sigh of relief from the extreme summer temperatures, a survey conducted in 10 Indian cities revealed the spike in AC usage in Indian homes. About 70% claimed that the number of ACs installed in their homes had gone up in the last two years.

The appliance industry cheered the historic 50%+ growth. With AC penetration hovering around a meagre 10% in India, the growth story is expected to continue. The work done on electrification across the breadth and width of the country is ensuring that consumers can opt for solutions that enhance their quality of life.

The flip side of all this, however, is that ACs are energy guzzlers. In the same survey, 90% agreed that their energy bills had shot up over the last two years, and half of them confirmed that the summer bills are double their average energy bills. Estimates suggest that over 10% of India’s electricity demand is for cooling appliances, which is likely to increase manifold. In fact, reports suggest that India’s demand for electricity for running household air conditioners is estimated to expand nine-fold by 2050 — exceeding the total power consumption in the whole of Africa.

The only solution therefore is to adopt more energy-efficient cooling solutions. Home appliances with inverter technology and higher energy rating help reduce the overall power consumption thereby benefiting consumers as well as the environment at large. For example, using a 5-Star rated air conditioner instead of a 3-Star rated one can reduce annual power consumption substantially, saving over 25% in running costs for a 1.5 TR AC. The case for energy efficiency applies beyond ACs across other appliances as well. A 5-Star rated refrigerator can save over 45% in energy costs compared to its 2-Star counterpart.

Apart from adoption of higher star rated products, consumers would also do well by paying heed to the maintenance of their appliances. Regular servicing is seen to have a direct bearing on energy consumption. The survey revealed that 65% households use at least one AC which has not been serviced for more than a year. More than a fourth claim to service their ACs only if they face a problem with it.

To maximise the benefits of these energy-efficient appliances, consumers are well advised to follow the product usage instructions provided by brands and ensure its regular maintenance and servicing by authorised service providers. Periodic maintenance not only helps maintain the efficiency of the appliances, but also maximises its performance and prevents unforeseen breakdown incidents. Beyond this, simple practices, such as keeping doors closed and curtains drawn while using an AC, setting it at a comfortable 24 degrees instead of lower temperatures, using relevant features like the economy modes, sleep modes, timers etc. can make a significant difference.

The writer is Business head and Executive vice-president, Godrej Appliances.

