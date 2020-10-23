Style up your sofas

23 October 2020 13:43 IST

Teja Lele Desai on seven ways to make your seating arrangements comfortable

In these days when everyone’s under house arrest, the sofa seems to be the mainstay of every living room.

Whatever type it may be — Chesterfield, modular, Lawson-style, sectional, mid-century modern or camelback — this piece of furniture is where you sit, perch, check your phone, chat with friends and family or get your telly fix. If you love your sofa but are kind of bored of the way it looks, may we suggest a few quick ways to jazz it up?

Toss a throw

Throws add casual chic and look perfect when tossed carelessly over the back of a sofa. Opt for a mohair one if you’re seeking warmth or a fur piece to add a touch of Hollywood glam.

Advertising

Advertising

Dump the pillows

Almost every other sofa is topped by an assortment of pillows. Stand out from the crowd by placing just one simple cushion — a longish one — on the sofa. Stylish!

Bring in a blanket

What could be better than a warm plaid blanket draped over the side of the sofa? It adds a punch of colour and is just what you need to wrap around yourself on a cold night.

Try a shawl

If the blanket seems a tad too much for Indian winters, why not get out your soft cashmere or pashmina shawl? It adds a stylish touch without focussing too much on the wintry feel.

Change the cushion covers

This one’s a no-brainer but we suggest you keep your throw pillows as they are and spend a couple of hours in the afternoon working on the covers — a satin bow here, some sequins there, a lick of fabric paint somewhere. Voila!

Replace the seat covers

If the sofa seems a bit off colour, why not add a quirky touch by getting the roadside tailor to stitch some slip covers for the seat cushions? Opt for patterns if the sofa is plain, look for solids if the sofa has patterned upholstery.

Explore interesting accessories

Placing planters, a lamp and other souvenirs by the side of the sofa ensures that there’s plenty of visual interest around your seating arrangement.