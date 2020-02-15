Splendour in stone

STONA 2020 opened its doors last week in Bengaluru to reveal a mind-boggling variety of natural stones, finishes and sculptural extravaganza. The four-day exhibition hosting over 550 stalls displayed an array of natural stones from different parts of the country and across the world, each coming with its stunning natural grain formations, colours, textures and finishes, giving a hard time for the customers to exercise their choice.

The bi-annual exhibition on natural stone hosted by the Federation of Indian Granite and Stone Industry (FIGSI) is part of the exercise to promote the natural stone industry. The natural stones reveal different patterns and shades based on the fusion of metals and minerals, the grains and colours revealing this combination. Each segment of the stone is thus unique, with greater presence of minerals infusing more exotic patterns and shades.

Black specks and washes of white and blackish greys against a greenish yellow background; golden water flow patterns on a black stone; grains and colours miming the setting sun against the earth; and a splash of modern art in olive green against a white background, are a few of the highlights in the arresting range of natural stones exhibited.

Equally stunning was the array of semi-precious stones such as aquamarine, African amethyst, agate in a range of colours, rose quartz, blue amazonite, onyx in multiple colours, white abalone, garnet, red tiger eye, and mother of pearl. “Some of the rare varieties such as malachite are found under the sea in exclusive belts, while lapis lazuli is found under a lake in Afghanistan”, said Abhijeet Karwa from Beyond Rocks. While these stones are essentially used in jewellery, they can also be embedded in natural stone such as marble to create art, can be used for back lighting, as artwork on table tops, and as artefacts.

An equally magnificent range of designs prevailed for use in the interiors, for cladding of walls or as highlight pieces. Sandstone shaped as bamboo poles, as broken icebergs, random wood pieces stacked together, slate stone with random patterns, granite designed to mime the falls of a fabric, gem art of peacocks on marble, to mention a few, found their due place in this international exhibit.

Exotic tombstones

Tombstones in exotic shapes, designs and variety of natural stones sourced from within and outside the country, vied for space amongst the exhibits. Lincoln stone sourced from the US, blue fusion from Brazil, thudre black grey from Russia, and tropical green from Kerala, were a few amongst the range displayed.

Equally arresting were the designs opted for the tombstone, with one revealing a finely crafted iron red ball. “The ball is carved from ‘fusion fire’ sourced from Brazil which is an extremely hard stone as it is very rich in iron content”, explains Arjun Asaithambi, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Gem Granites.

Sculptural extravaganza

The exhibition was not limited to merely raw stones, their exotic grains and finishes. It extended to include an incredible display of finely crafted sculptural extravaganza, each piece of sculpture leaving the viewer stunned, the artwork a testimony to the intense skills and craftsmanship of the sculptors. Displayed in the stall of State Institute Development of Arts and Crafts, Odisha, the sculptures proved to be a literal stone feast for the eyes.

Intricately carved Ganesha in pink stone with five craftsmen working on it for over six months; Lord Vishnu resting on a tortoise in Anantashayana pose with the incidences from Ramayana carved on its sides and Brahma rising from the navel; exquisitely carved Nataraja in pink stone, wrapped in 85 snakes and relating the entire Shiv Purana; Buddha; Radha Krishna; the Konark temple and its wheel; stone lanterns; and stone veena were amongst the many displayed, pinning the visitor to the stall.

A the entrance to the exhibition was a massive Vishnu in Vishwaroopa darshan sculpted in raw onyx, relaying the teachings of the Gita. The intricately carved sculpture revealing superb craftsmanship took National Awardee sculptor Rakesh Kumar Maharana 18 months to complete. Yet another work of his depicting infant Ganesha, also sculpted in raw onyx with complex carvings and craftsmanship, was displayed inside the stalls.

The Shilpagram stall hosting the works of sculptors from across the country was equally interesting, with some of the sculptors working on fresh pieces.