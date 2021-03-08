Thiruvananthapuram-based Sparsh, a venture for home linen run by four women, completes 10 years

Home linens from Sparsh, founded by Shiba Jayan, Beena Faisal, Latha Kurien, Sunu Mathew

Thiruvananthapuram

08 March 2021 16:01 IST

A month-long exhibition and sale has begun in connection with the anniversary

When four friends joined hands to launch a business, their well-wishers advised them not to mix friendship and money. Ten years later, the friends’ bonding have only strengthened as Sparsh, their venture for bespoke home linen, continues to make a mark among customers.

“That is our biggest gain. Our mothers were worried if the business would mar our friendship,” says Beena Faisal, one of the entrepreneurs. The other three are Shiba Jayan, Sunu Mathew and Latha Kurien.

Bedspreads, bedsheets, table linen, cushions, towels, napkins, quilts, comforters and more are given a distinctive touch with trimmings, embroidery and applique work in Sparsh. “In fact, that is why we called it Sparsh (from sparsham, which means touch in Malayalam),” explains Beena.

Since each of them have talents in different areas of work, they were keen on starting a venture to pool their ideas. “That was around the time Latha, my cousin, lost her husband. To overcome her despondency, she asked me if we could begin a small venture for home linen. I suggested that we bring in my friends as well. All of us gelled well with each other. Before we knew it, we had conducted our first sale of exclusive home linen,” recalls Beena.

Travelling all over Kerala to handpick products for their stock, the friends also learnt how to get skilled workers from across the State and sometimes from Tamil Nadu for their venture.

They recall how everything had to be done by them — buying, packing, pricing and billing. However, the well-attended sales and demand for their products proved they were on the right track.

Ten to 15 sales later, they opened a small outlet in Kumarapuram. “In addition to what we stock, we also customise table linen sets comprising table cloth, napkins and runners, bed linen and so on. There is a great demand for that,” points out Beena.

In addition, what gives them the greatest satisfaction is that they have been able to help a number of women doing needle work and embroidery. While their work was of the finest quality, they often had no clue about market demands or colours. “We were able to help them with designs and colour palettes. They themselves were surprised to find how all that made such a big difference to the finished product,” says Shiba.

Soon, they plan to open a tailoring unit to complement Sparsh.

Sparsh has begun a one-month exhibition and sale at its outlet at Kumarapuram. Visitors are requested to contact the number to get an appointment to maintain social distancing.

Contact: 9846210473