Siddaramaiah accuses Sangh Parivar and BJP of practising ‘dirty politics’

Venkatesh Bhat S 3162
September 26, 2022 21:47 IST

Rejecting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s allegation that the Congress party was indulging in “dirty politics” over the PayCM campaign, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said if anyone was indulging in “dirty politics” it was the BJP and Sangh Parivar.. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, the former Chief Minister asked if it wasn’t “dirty politics” to keep the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Godse in the Ganesha procession. He said the killer of Mahatma Gandhi belonged to RSS and Hindu Mahasabha. “They don’t know what is dirty politics. Is it dirty politics if we say they are indulging in corruption?”, he said.

Reacting to Mr. Bommai’s claim that the BJP’s lotus blooms in constituencies visited by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Siddaramaiah quipped if the BJP won the elections in Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which was visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

