Shivan & Narresh launch art wallpapers that bring a slice of their travel diaries to homes

28 May 2021 14:34 IST

The prints are drawn from five of their collections, namely Seoul, Araki, Edomer, Patu and Wilding 20s

Whenever he walks into a room, Narresh Kukreja notices the walls first. “Consciously or unconsciously, your eyes always [go to] the largest surface area, more than the furniture or rugs,” says Kukreja, one half of Delhi-based designer duo Shivan & Narresh.

It is no surprise then that following a line of table linens last year, the two now have a series of 10 art wallpaper prints. Drawn from five of their collections, namely Seoul, Araki, Edomer, Patu and Wilding 20s, it echoes what Kukreja had shared with The Hindu Weekend in January, that “2021 is going to be a tale of individuals wanting to tell a personal story through their homes — stories of their work, their travels”.

Advertising

Advertising

Seoul vibes to Japanese art

The wallpapers feature an eclectic mix of designs, from Renaissance art (Ballerina Carlotta Chabert as Venus on the Dame wallpaper) and Seychellois elements in a distinct Edo Art aesthetic on the Praslin wallpaper, to a seven-coloured print inspired by Korean pop culture on the Mujigay wallpaper. “We’re fortunate to have a collection of signature prints. So, it essentially came down to choosing which prints would work and deciding the right scale for it to be used as interior design,” Kukreja says, confirming that the material used is non-woven, high-quality paper.

Mujigay (meaning rainbow) came from their 2020 Seoul Series, which was inspired by a 2019 visit to South Korea. “It is called so because of the strong K-pop vibe the city has,” he continues, recommending the energetic print for a child’s bedroom, a gym, or a lounge where people mingle. “Other prints like the Hututi is inspired by the traditional folk arts of Korea. You’ll see hand-painted birds and temples in the backdrop. There is a sense of traditionality to the wallpaper; it would be nice in a formal space. At the same time, they almost look like vintage stamps.”

The Palmera features palm leaves and black panthers, a very Indian aesthetic, but here “inspired by a famous Japanese photo artist called Araki”.

Break the white rule

Kukreja adds, “As a rule of thumb, if you have a small space, there’s no point in painting it white and trying to make it larger. Instead, take the space and make it impactful.”

Reiterating that the collection will provide a window to the world, Kukreja shares, “Even if people are stuck at home and not travelling, it will always be the first thing on their minds. That’s how important travel is going to be this year and probably the next as well. So to look at the wall, and get lost and discover new elements, is a very good way of escaping”.

Starts at ₹15,950 per roll, shivanandnarresh.com.