We may now be slowly gravitating towards a hybrid work culture, but no one’s willing at all to give up the cosy factor of the home.

The home truly turned haven amid the pandemic, with most of us spending all our time locked in. This led us to seriously rethink the design and décor of our rooms and spaces, and identify what could be done to up the comfort and style factor. Apart from changing up the linen, furnishings, and artifacts, people are looking at big-ticket changes like furniture to ensure that staying in is the new going out.

If your furniture isn’t fabulous, chances are your home isn’t too. We clue you in on what’s trending in the world of furniture these days.

Small is big. With space at a premium in most homes these days, furniture is adapting by decreasing in size. Tight, compact furniture means you can welcome uncluttered rooms and open spaces. Instead of overdosing on the huge sofa sets, bring in Scandi-style sculptured pieces. As comfy, less space-eating!

Multi is magical. Not too long ago, multifunctional meant you were cutting corners. Today a piece of furniture that combines many functions — is it a coffee table, storage bin or a chair? — is extremely practical and good to have, especially for smaller homes. Millennials setting up their first home or renting, and young families swear by them.

Glamour is great. Furniture pieces went extremely streamlined a while back (conforming to the modern minimalistic look), but with economies regaining strength glamorous furniture is making a comeback. Say hello to opulent furniture, excessive details, and plush lavishness.

Shabby chic is in. This style brings together the appeal of the aged and the beauty of imperfections to make space for simple comfortable living. When it comes to furniture, the older and shabbier, the better. Think distressed wood, faded chintzes and interesting patinas. Old is actually gold!

Vintage scores huge. It may have been around for centuries, but the vintage furniture trend refuses to die. Add a couple of pieces to your home — be it a closet, a couple of chairs or a console — to ensure understated elegance. Bring that hand-me-down out of storage and polish it to add impact.

Coffee aids conversation. The staple of many a living room conversation, the humble coffee table has now evolved immensely. Apart from serving its main function, the modern coffee table is often a conversation starter. It could be a huge piece of driftwood topped with a sheet of glass, a couple of statues holding up a wooden tray, or an old ottoman topped with a chess board. An unusual coffee table invites people to group around it.

Ocean plays muse. This trend brings together quite a few old trends. And since they all involve the colour blue, we’re not saying no. Despite the fact that most paintmakers have chosen shades of green as their Colour of the Year, but blue isn’t going anywhere — especially the blue of the ocean. Make friends with the briny blue in 2022, be it watery patterns, aquatic textures and nautical influences.

Upcycling is hip. The rise in DIY décor has ensured that upcycled furniture is a big hit. Be it an outdoor bench made of car scraps, an end table created from an old tin, or a coffee table crafted from an aged handcart, upcycled furniture adds an eclectic touch to any room. The upside? Apart from being unique, it’s also environmentally friendly.