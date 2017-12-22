Interiors ambience: Set the right tone

While the architecture of a building determines the language of the structure, the experience that one goes through while walking through the spaces, the décor of the spaces marks the tone of the ambience exuded by the interiors. This décor is not merely confined to the furniture and their style but also the soft furnishings opted, the colours, textures, as well as the material chosen.

Be it cotton, silk, wool, synthetic, the type of fabric used and the prints and colours serve as crucial elements in determining whether a space appears cheerful, serene, energetic, stately or bland. Bright sunny colours, fresh floral prints on cotton are invariably linked to a sunny cheerful ambience while rich embroidered silks, brocades are associated with a stately aura.

Woollens are more in tune with warmth and wood while light blues and pastel shades are used to exude serenity into the space. Mixing of various materials as well as colours and patterns brings in an eclectic feel though it is important to bring in the right mix to ensure there is no clash in the language spoken in the space.

Typically an opulent living area finds the use of exotic leather seating teamed with rich wood. To complement the leather, the wooden seating tends to be upholstered in velvet or silk to infuse richness to the space. This is complemented with an exquisitely handwoven wool or silk carpet to enhance the rich tone. The sheers or blinds in the room would be equally rich, using silk fabric. Here, the fabric chosen for the different segments is not the same, yet the rich tone is achieved by merely selecting the right fabric for the right furnishing.

Contrast

Similar choices and combinations can be done in colours as well as designs in the soft furnishings, keeping in perspective the desired ambience. For instance, the same living area can be decorated using contrasting colours to bring in both variety and vibrancy. The designs too can be contrasting, fusing floral patterns with stripes, attractive prints or even plain fabric. Cottons in bright colours and prints, especially floral bring in the freshness of outdoors while white linen accentuated with a bit of dark silk or leather can lend a stately feel. Embellishments in soft furnishings add to the charm of a space and these likewise can be varied and contrasting. A rich silk fabric displaying applique work or exquisite embroidery would serve as a stunning highlight when used as a throw cushion or rug in an otherwise monotone fabric furnishing. The material need not be only silk, even cotton fabrics with exotic handwork in bright contrasting colours serve as perfect pieces to highlight a space.

Thus, a bedroom could have as its highlight, a striking customised patchwork duvet that incorporates not only multiple colours and prints but also materials ranging from raw silk, velvet, cotton to leather, with the rest of the décor linked to the colours and patterns of this accent piece.