Seminar for the cause

The concept of sustainable development is set to be featured in REDECON, a biennial event by ACCE (I) – Bangalore Centre. The organisation has been organizing national and international seminars / conferences once in two years on themes relevant to the current trending technologies in the domain of civil engineering while providing a networking platform.

Nine such events have been held starting from 2005 and continued in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020. REDECON 2022 will be a two-day national seminar with a lineup of speakers and an exhibition relevant to the construction industry.

Large infrastructure projects and individual buildings exert significant impact on the society as a whole and contribute in shaping the social, economic and environmental conditions. Sustainable development will infuse key benefits to society through enhanced inclusiveness, transparency, environmental protection and eco-friendliness. Adoption of sustainable development strategies is inevitable in achieving the SDGs. The seminar aims at addressing several such key issues.