Homes and gardens

Seminar for the cause

The concept of sustainable development is set to be featured in REDECON, a biennial event by ACCE (I) – Bangalore Centre. The organisation has been organizing national and international seminars / conferences once in two years on themes relevant to the current trending technologies in the domain of civil engineering while providing a networking platform.

Nine such events have been held starting from 2005 and continued in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020. REDECON 2022 will be a two-day national seminar with a lineup of speakers and an exhibition relevant to the construction industry.

Large infrastructure projects and individual buildings exert significant impact on the society as a whole and contribute in shaping the social, economic and environmental conditions. Sustainable development will infuse key benefits to society through enhanced inclusiveness, transparency, environmental protection and eco-friendliness. Adoption of sustainable development strategies is inevitable in achieving the SDGs. The seminar aims at addressing several such key issues.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Property Plus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2022 3:21:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/homes-and-gardens/seminar-for-the-cause/article66064629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY