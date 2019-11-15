Same space, different ambience

When an event is to be hosted, the primary factor addressed is the expanse of space available. The décor elements or the design of the chosen space are features less addressed or perhaps not at all. At least, so it seemed in the past. Not anymore, if the emerging concept of event spaces is to be considered.

Event spaces are not only flexible, accommodating a variety of activities, but also have their own unique character, the design explicitly done to address different age groups as well as the relevant functional requirements in an ambience that exudes vibrancy and cheer.

“The expectations and approach to event spaces have seen a sea change”, says Architect Gunjan Das of NG Associates. “Just as work culture has changed with the changing urban fabric, resulting in the emergence of new concepts such as co-working spaces, event spaces too are witnessing a blurring of lines in their use, the activities multiple and varied. The user is no more looking for the traditional auditorium with seating and acoustics. Rather at a space that comes with a difference in ambience and facilities offered.”

According to her, be it a formal seminar, a workshop or an informal youth event, even a cultural programme or a cooking session, the event space is expected to bear a cheerful, vibrant aura. MyBO Tree, designed by Gunjan, speaks this altered language.

“The brief given was for a simple space with clean lines, where the usage is flexible to adapt to varied events, be it a cookery class, a corporate seminar, a flea market, a painting session for kids, a music performance or a comedy show,” elaborates Gunjan. The décor that ensued was structured to cater to this varied range, the spaces left open and free to permit the altered uses.

The primary colour opted was rubber wood, peppered with a bright splash of red, blue, and green shades in the form of laminates and floor tiles. A small pantry prevails in one corner of the 1,500 sq. ft hall, with accompanying book shelves that serves as a mini-library. A set of round discussion tables and chairs permit formal desk work, with rest of the seating coming as removable chairs which can be stacked in a corner when required. There is plenty of natural light and ventilation from the large windows on three sides, which also permit a visual connect to a large African Tulip nestling against the building, bringing inside the refreshing greens. While the colourfully laminated book-shelves and built-in benches serve as a striking décor element, with the same reflected on the floor tiles, a large pin-up board with the logo acts as a unique earthy décor feature, accentuating the vibrant mood.

“For some of the events, the chairs have been put away to be replaced by dhurries on the floor. When there is a formal corporate event, the blinds in the windows go down and the entire ambience alters to accommodate serious discussions and presentations”, says Gunjan. “Yet the same space becomes the host to a cookery class, a flea market.”

Judicious balance

Says Jaya Nair, who along with her partners Sangeeta Mahendran and Vinita Kurup came up with this flexible event space, “Because of the flexibility in its functionality and use, a varied range of events and performances starting from workshops, seminars to dramatics and music performances have been held, hosting people from varied backgrounds, age groups and expectations.” When the spaces are hired for youth, the fun element is sought which is also present “although judiciously balanced with formal tones.”

According to Nair, a key factor is the positive aura of a space “and this space exudes it abundantly with its vibrant décor while the lines remain clean and simple, the space free flowing.”