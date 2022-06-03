Role in logistics

June 03, 2022 13:58 IST

As part of the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for Multi-Modal Connectivity and the Bharatmala Pariyojana project, the government plans to develop 35 MMLPs (Multi-Modal Logistics Parks) to strengthen logistic and build transportation hubs in the country for seamless connectivity via road, rail, and water. In the coming years, the MMLP projects will create over 2 lakh job opportunities. They aim to reduce logistics cost from 13-14% of India’s GDP to approx. 8-10% observed by developed countries.

CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd, a leading consulting firm, has been appointed as the advisor for the development of the MMLP in Chennai, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

The MMLP is expected to be a cutting-edge facility with smart technologies that will address the long-standing “last-mile” delivery difficulty. Warehouses, cold storage, cargo terminals, custom facilities, truck terminals, accommodation and boarding facilities for truckers, commercial facilities, and the ability to handle diverse commodities will all be provided. The development of the MMLP would allow shippers a flexibility to choose between different modes of transportation.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE said, “ This project will help to strengthen the country’s economy while also facilitating and encouraging seamless exports. Our global perspective and specific knowledge in the logistics industry will aid us in providing the essential support and guidance on projects of this size and scope. CBRE will assist the government in the implementation of one of its most ambitious programmes, aimed at making India a more resilient, competitive, and vibrant economic hub”

CBRE is also the consultant for MMLPs across four other locations including Mumbai, Silchar, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. These projects are a part of the promising Bharatmala Pariyojana programme launched for the development of world-class infrastructure dedicated to smooth and seamless freight transport across air, road, rail, and water routes. The 35 MMLP projects will cumulatively reduce logistics cost monetarily and ecologically by a notable margin. Currently, more than 70% of the national cargo moves through roads and national highways causing pollution and stress on the roads. These MMPLs will help in bringing the logistics costs down from the present 13-14% of India’s GDP to the 8-10%, the investment benchmark a followed by developed nations such as Japan and the EU. The project aims to transform the Indian infrastructure and logistics landscape by brining greater efficiencies and eliminating operational redundancies.

Mr. Preetham Mehra, Senior Executive Director & Head - Government Practice, CBRE India said, “By knowledge and domain expertise, CBRE India has pioneered various public-private collaborations. MMLP is another such initiative that involves deep understanding and specialised knowledge of the logistics sector and we are glad to partner the government’s vision. The MMLP will improve the country’s logistics sector by lowering overall freight costs and time, optimizing warehousing costs, reducing vehicular pollution & congestion and improving the tracking and traceability of consignments.