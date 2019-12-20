Deck up your home for Christmas

It’s that time of the year when you are gearing up for Christmas (and the Secret Santa parties), but is your home ready for the holidays?

Our quick tips will help create a Christmassy feel in super-quick time.

Make it with love

There’s no better way to welcome the festival than with a handmade wreath.

An old embroidery hoop is the perfect base to layer faux greenery, baby pine cones, and berry sprigs. Tie things together with a red or green ribbon.

Festive cheer

Make sure the entryway screams that ’tis the season to be jolly!. Upgrade your coir doormat by stamping it with white trees or candy canes.

Add other festive features — a stocking filled with faux greenery and cranberries, a set of bottlebrush trees and a gift wrapped present, or a wire basket bursting with ornaments.

Green touch

Make friends with nature. A walk on the streets can bring you rich rewards: Dried leaves, branches, twigs, pebbles, and stones. A dash of spray paint — gold or silver — transforms them into stunning holiday décor.

Shine on

Bring out the fairy lights to create a festive atmosphere. String them around mirrors, bannisters, doorways, plants, or pop them into glass jars and vases. A string of naked Edison bulbs in the porch or verandah makes it look warmer and more appealing.

Winter feels

Create little nooks that celebrate Christmas. A winter wonderland scene on the console or in the entryway works well — all you need are bottlebrush trees, spray-painted deer, and Epsom salt snow. Elsewhere, try homemade snow globes, candle displays, and buntings in red, green and white.

Tree tale

Set up a small tabletop tree even if you don’t want to go the whole hog with a six-footer. Let your inner artist loose with ornaments, cotton, cane candy, and baubles. Don’t forget to hang up the stockings underneath so Santa knows where exactly to leave the gifts.

Warm up

Create a wintry feel by putting out items of daily use. Bring out the chalkboard and draw a roaring fire. String up a selection of colourful mittens in the hallway. Bring out the tartan and plaid shawls and use as throws on sofas and chairs. Wrap up cardboard boxes in brown paper and colourful ribbon for an instant outdoor display.

On the side

Window dressing is good any time; during the holidays, it’s mandatory. Bring out baker’s twine to dangle cookie cutters, handmade ornaments, stars, candy canes, gingerbread men, and bows for festive flair.

Get online

The internet is your best friend every day of the year, but more so during Christmas. Go online to get a selection of Christmas-themed freebies that you can print out — postcards, posters, banners and more. Print out on thick paper and you are set to completely transform your home.

Raise the bar

How about welcoming family and friends with a hot chocolate bar? We suggest a makeover for the bar cart with a customised wood sign, miniature trees, red paper cups, candy canes, and lots of hot chocolate. Or else, how about making your own mulled wine and setting up a serve as you want station?

Festive aroma

Now that everything looks nice, ensure that your house smells like Christmas. Cook up a super-fast gas-top pot-pourri by simmering pine needles, orange slices, cinnamon sticks, cloves, nutmeg, and water.

Happy holidays, everyone!