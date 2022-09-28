Ms Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar will be watching her late actor husband’s movie with the schoolchildren and others at Inox in Mall of Mysore on Thursday at 12:30 pm as the entire day is devoted to screen films of Puneeth Rajkumar as part of Dasara Film Festival. More than six films are being screened as a tribute to the late actor
Puneeth’s wife to watch movie with schoolchildren
