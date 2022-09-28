Homes and gardens

Puneeth’s wife to watch movie with schoolchildren

Ms Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar will be watching her late actor husband’s movie with the schoolchildren and others at Inox in Mall of Mysore on Thursday at 12:30 pm as the entire day is devoted to screen films of Puneeth Rajkumar as part of Dasara Film Festival. More than six films are being screened as a tribute to the late actor


