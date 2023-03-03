Programme to upskill construction workers

March 03, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

The Union Budget 2023 pushed for a focus on upskilling programmes as the Central government announced that PMKVY 4.0 will be launched to skill lakhs of youth and set up 30 Skill India International centres across different Sates. Initiatives such as this can be fruitful for a country like India as labour-intensive sectors like real estate contribute around 7% of the country’s GDP. Skilled labour force is imperative for the real estate industry to grow and CREDAI, the apex body of private real estate developers in India, has enrolled more than 7,000 workers under the NIPUN (National Initiative for Promotion of Upskilling of Nirman workers) initiative, a unique upskilling programme for construction workforce under the Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs..

The government and MoHUA, through implementing agencies, have identified skill shortages in the current construction workforce and have taken an initiative to train them in content that is specially developed with worker’s individual needs in mind. A nationally recognised certificate is awarded by NSDC following an 80-hour training programme and a third-party assessment conducted by the construction skill council. This certificate gives the labourers, who have never received any official training or skilling, a sense of pride and confidence.

“More than 2 lakh construction workers have benefitted from our skilling initiatives since 2011 and under the NIPUN initiative, we plan to upskill 20,000 workers. We thank MoHUA for rolling-out NIPUN when the construction sector in India is growing at a rapid pace,” said Harsh Vardhan Patodia, President CREDAI.