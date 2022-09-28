Odissi dance recital at Mysuru palace on Sept. 29

Noted Odissi dancer Madhulita Mohapatra and her troupe Nrityantar Dance Ensemble will stage an Odissi Dance Recital at Mysuru Palace at 7 pm on September 29 as part of the Dasara Cultural programmes. Ms Mohapatra, who is a recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar form the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Kempegowda award, said their dance performance begins with an invocatory piece Ishwari – an ode to the Devi – to be followed by a pure dance item Pallavi. The troupe will then present ‘Shivam Dhimahi’ in praise of Lord Shiva before ending with ‘Hari Smarane Mado’ based on Kannada devaranama written by Sri Purandara Dasa.

