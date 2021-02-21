Home accents: mind the curves

21 February 2021 07:39 IST

Mint candies and ghosts inspire this week’s edit of home accents

A game from the ’80s, a popular boiled sweet from our childhood, and the cogs and wheels of the Industrial Era. The inspirations are varied, but the results — stunning. Choose from vases, lights, desks and décor. Plus, there’s something for gamers too.

Arjun Rathi

Advertising

Advertising

Sugar Collection

“Almost everybody has a nostalgic memory of Indian candy and desserts,” says Arjun Rathi, founder of the eponymous Mumbai-based multi-disciplinary studio. “Our new collection explores the textures and colours of this food scape, in lights.” Think Motichoor Flushmounts, Paan pendants, and Chocolate Wall Scones. One of the standouts: the striped Bullseye. Mimicking the popular mint candy, these were created by Czech glass blowers and come as table lamps and hanging lights. From ₹54,000 onwards, on arjunrathi.com

Ikea

Uppspel Gaming Furniture

Ikea just got cooler. Just over a week ago, the Swedish furniture brand dropped its debut collection of gaming furniture, in a collab with Republic of Gamers, the gaming hardware brand of Asus. On sale in China (the world’s largest esports market) currently, and available globally later this year, the line includes extra-wide desks — to accommodate two screens — that can be height adjusted using an electric motor, and chairs built to follow the movement of the user. Lånespelare, an accessories range, includes everything from extra-large mousepads to neck pillows and headset stands. From approximately ₹900 (CPU stand) onwards, on ikea.cn.

Length Breadth Height

Pac-Man Vases

This takes us back to the ’80s and the maze chase video game that most millennials grew up with. The creators at the Ahmedabad-based studio tapped into their childhood to make these graphic terracotta vases — of Pac-Man and the ghost — that’s fun yet sculptural. ₹9,900 on @length.breadth.height

Walter Knoll

Tama Desk

The German brand calls it “an attitude”. The sculptural desk, which “celebrates wood and craftsmanship”, features a curved desk top with veneer finish, bronze blade legs, and terraced levels. Leather-lined drawers come equipped with mirrors and compartments to store everything from pens and iPads, to watches and other thingamabobs. Who said work spaces can’t make a statement, too? Available across Plüsch stores.

Material Immaterial

Factory

It’s a sculpture. It’s a game. It’s Factory — a concrete décor piece that is also a rolling ball game. Inspired by Brutalist architecture, the Mumbai-based experimental design studio also references the industrial era with “architectural elements of cement and steel factories” to create a playful path for steel balls to roll down. Ideal for home office desks, for when you want to kill some time. ₹14,523, on india.materialimmaterial.com